Supply Chain Disruption – Again

Businesses navigating the Strait of Hormuz crisis face complex contractual challenges as they balance enforcing protections while limiting their own exposure. This analysis examines the English-law issues arising from supply chain disruptions and provides guidance for companies managing contractual risk across shipping, energy, commodities, and construction sectors.

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Businesses affected by the Strait of Hormuz crisis are likely to be navigating both sides of the contractual liability equation: seeking to enforce protections while simultaneously trying to limit their own exposure. This balancing act will feel familiar to those who managed supply chain disruptions during the Covid pandemic or in response to Russian sanctions. But the scale of uncertainty and the severity of the current situation make it particularly challenging to chart a clear path forward. This note provides an overview of the English-law issues that have arisen in this current crisis and is relevant for companies and legal counsel seeking to understand and mitigate contractual risk in their supply chains, including for shipping, energy, commodities, and construction.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.