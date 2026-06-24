UK Weekly Sanctions Update - Week of June 8, 2026

Mayer Brown is an international law firm positioned to represent the world’s major corporations, funds, and financial institutions in their most important and complex transactions and disputes.

Article Insights

Mayer Brown are most popular: within Compliance topic(s)

In this weekly update, we summarise the most notable updates in the UK sanctions world. If you have any questions in respect of any of the developments set out below, please do not hesitate to contact a member of our London Global and Government Trade team listed above. Two men convicted of illegal international arms trafficking in landmark UK prosecution: On 11 June 2026, David Greenhalgh and Christos Farmakis were found guilty at Southwark Crown Court of multiple counts of illegal arms trafficking under the Export Control Order 2008. Between 2009 and 2016, the pair attempted to broker the supply of controlled military goods from former Soviet states and Eastern European countries to embargoed destinations including Sudan, South Sudan, Libya, Iraq, and Iran. (CPS Press Release, 11 June 2026).

On 11 June 2026, David Greenhalgh and Christos Farmakis were found guilty at Southwark Crown Court of multiple counts of illegal arms trafficking under the Export Control Order 2008. Between 2009 and 2016, the pair attempted to broker the supply of controlled military goods from former Soviet states and Eastern European countries to embargoed destinations including Sudan, South Sudan, Libya, Iraq, and Iran. (CPS Press Release, 11 June 2026). OFSI publishes new FAQs on UK financial sanctions and PJSC Transneft: On 11 June 2026, OFSI published eight new FAQs (188-195) clarifying how UK economic sanctions apply in relation to PJSC Transneft and associated activities. (UK Financial Sanctions FAQs - GOV.UK).

On 11 June 2026, OFSI published eight new FAQs (188-195) clarifying how UK economic sanctions apply in relation to PJSC Transneft and associated activities. (UK Financial Sanctions FAQs - GOV.UK). OFSI adds FAQ on "date of issue" rules for transferable securities under Russia and Belarus sanctions: On 8 June 2026, OFSI published a new FAQ (FAQ 187) addressing how to determine the "date of issue" of transferable securities and money market instruments for the purposes of the Russia and Belarus sanctions regulations, including where instruments or securities issued pursuant to a mandatory corporate action (MCA) relate to securities or instruments issued prior to the dates referred to in the relevant regulations. (UK Financial Sanctions FAQs - GOV.UK).

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2026. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.