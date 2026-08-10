The 2028 Reset Window For Global Investment Decisions

The world will look different within two to three years, and investment decisions need to account for that reality. By the end of the decade, many of today's political leaders will be leaving office, facing succession challenges, or governing with weaker mandates. Donald Trump will have left office by January 2029, closing a chapter in which American politics was defined by his influence.

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The world will look different within two to three years, and investment decisions need to account for that reality.

By the end of the decade, many of today's political leaders will be leaving office, facing succession challenges, or governing with weaker mandates. Donald Trump will have left office by January 2029, closing a chapter in which American politics was defined by his influence. In Europe, Viktor Orbán’s recent electoral loss suggests the current cohort of strongman politicians may also be receding. Narendra Modi in India and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Turkey face growing uncertainty ahead of their next elections, while Xi Jinping, though entering a fourth term, may see the CCP begin positioning a successor for the term after 2028. Together, these shifts point to a generational transition in political leadership across many major powers, and the world is heading into a new global leadership era.

By 2028-2029, several conflicts that have defined the post-Covid era may also have found resolution. The Russia-Ukraine war could move towards a ceasefire, frozen conflict, or militarised settlement, even if a clean peace remains elusive. Conflicts involving Israel, Palestine, and Iran are also likely to reach some conclusion, whether or not the outcome is desirable. For investors, the significance lies in recognising how heavily financial markets are shaped by uncertainty.

New Geographies of Conflict

A calmer geopolitical climate could produce a limited ‘post-war boom’, particularly across Europe and parts of the Middle East, with strong opportunities in reconstruction, power grids, nuclear energy, liquefied natural gas, defence, logistics, industrial parks, ports, rail, urban housing, and digital infrastructure. Emerging markets offering scale and strategic usefulness could benefit from renewed capital flows and a new cycle of global market integration.

Yet geopolitical competition will not disappear. The US-China rivalry is unlikely to be resolved by then and may intensify, dividing the world more clearly into spheres of influence around Beijing and Washington. Countries able to manage ties with both may find that space shrinking, but with Russia's war-making capacity exhausted, the new competitive equilibrium centred on Beijing and Washington could mean less violent competition even as the geography of conflict shifts from Eastern Europe and the Middle East towards Africa and Latin America.

Control over critical minerals is becoming a strategic imperative for both economic and national security policy. China's near monopoly over deposits and refining capacity across Latin America and Africa means that, having addressed conflicts in the Middle East and Eastern Europe, Washington and its allies will need to confront the risks of near-universal dependence on Beijing.

The Demographic Divide

Demographics will also shape future winners and losers. Many developed countries, including much of Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, and Russia, face ageing populations, shrinking workforces, and rising fiscal pressure from healthcare and pensions. By contrast, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Nigeria, and parts of Africa continue to benefit from younger populations and expanding labour pools. This divergence will shape migration policy, housing demand, consumer markets, productivity growth, and capital flows. Countries with ageing populations may recalibrate investment, social security, and immigration policy, while those with youth-driven growth will see this translate into progress or conflict depending on whether their youth bulge is absorbed productively into the labour market.

Technology's Defining Role

By 2028-2029, the practical impact of technologies such as artificial intelligence should also become clearer. Investors may know by then whether AI represents the transformative technology many expect, or whether it proves an intermediate stage before a further breakthrough such as quantum computing. If AI meets current expectations, it could significantly alter the balance of capabilities, and in turn power, among nations, opening new avenues for international conflict, as countries currently behind in development leapfrog economic and military capacity through AI. If instead AI turns out to be more like the pager before the mobile phone, an interim stage of technological progress, the more important shifts may come from industrial reorganisation and new forms of international cooperation.

Two Focal Shifts: Sovereign Energy and Non-Trade Barriers

One of the clearest lessons of recent instability, following the Strait of Hormuz blockade shock, has been the vulnerability created by energy dependence. The crisis has spurred new energy sourcing contracts worldwide and pushed nations to search more aggressively for alternatives. As long as solar panel supply chains remain concentrated in China, uptake of solar and EV technology may lag expectations, and countries, while still expanding solar capacity, will push harder for sovereign energy sources such as nuclear power, where national governments can exert more direct control. Australia, Kazakhstan, Canada, Russia, and other countries with uranium, thorium, and zirconium deposits and enrichment capacity stand to gain leverage.

A second shift is moving concern from free trade agreements towards non-tariff barriers. Following US tariffs, many countries have signed new trade agreements, and more are likely in the next two to three years, but there is growing recognition that signing FTAs alone is not sufficient to grow trade. The India-ASEAN Free Trade Agreement, the Greater Arab Free Trade Area, the Australia-United States Free Trade Agreement, and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership all show that bilateral, regional, and mega-regional agreements often struggle to deliver rapid gains, because tariff liberalisation alone cannot overcome deeper constraints such as limited domestic firm capacity, restrictive rules of origin, cumbersome customs procedures, and persistent regulatory barriers. The next phase of trade politics will therefore shift from signing agreements to addressing non-tariff barriers, focusing on rules of origin, intellectual property law, product standards, sanitary and phytosanitary rules, carbon reporting, licensing systems, customs delays, certification costs, procurement restrictions, data rules, visa constraints, and local content requirements, producing a more interventionist trade politics. The winners will be countries and firms with compliance capacity, testing infrastructure, logistics depth, customs efficiency, standards recognition, digital documentation, and the ability to meet carbon, labour, health, and security requirements in destination markets.

Grey Rhinos: Taiwan Blockade and a Right-Wing Europe

Alongside these trends, two grey rhino risks could reshape the investment landscape. The first is a Chinese blockade, quarantine, or sustained pressure campaign against Taiwan. Even without a full invasion, such an event could disrupt semiconductor production, shipping routes, electronics manufacturing, AI hardware supply chains, and global trade, driving global inflation. The second is Europe's rightward turn, already becoming visible. A more nationalist Europe would grow more protectionist and security-driven, tightening foreign investment screening and controls on outward investment, favouring local content, supporting domestic manufacturing, and slowing aspects of the Green Deal.

Where does Canada stand in all of this?

Canada occupies a particularly strong position in this emerging landscape, combining several attributes likely to become more valuable during the 2028-2030 reset window. As competition increasingly centres on energy security, critical minerals, supply-chain resilience, and regulatory trust, Canada is one of the few jurisdictions offering all four at once. It holds significant reserves of uranium, potash, nickel, cobalt, copper, and rare earth elements needed for electrification, advanced manufacturing, defence technology, and AI infrastructure, while remaining one of the world's largest and most reliable exporters of oil, natural gas, hydroelectric power, and agricultural products.

Equally important is Canada's position within the Western alliance system. Unlike many resource-rich jurisdictions, Canada combines resource abundance with political stability, strong property rights, predictable regulation, deep capital markets, and privileged access to both American and European markets. In a world increasingly divided between competing blocs, Canada may emerge as a preferred partner for countries seeking to diversify away from less predictable suppliers while remaining within trusted security and regulatory frameworks.

Canada's opportunity, then, is not merely to export commodities but to position itself as a strategic platform for Western energy security, critical mineral processing, AI infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, and supply-chain resilience. If governments increasingly prioritise economic security alongside efficiency, Canada could become one of the most strategically valuable jurisdictions in the Western economic system.[AE1]

A Reset Window

The 2028-2030 window marks a turning point as several structural shifts reshape global markets, with institutional stability emerging as the key differentiator, resource and energy assets becoming strategic instruments of state policy, and regulatory interoperability serving as the main gateway to market access, dynamics that grey rhino pressures such as Taiwan tensions or a rightward-shifting Europe could intensify by redrawing manufacturing maps, fragmenting regulatory blocs, and slowing industrial and green transition timelines.

The overarching implication is that investors who prioritise administrative resilience, resource security politics, and cross-bloc regulatory compatibility will be best positioned to capture the upside of a world entering a new cycle of reconstruction, competition, and institutional reordering. Canada, Australia, and select Nordic and Gulf states may prove particularly attractive, combining resource endowments, political stability, and institutional capacity at a moment when all three are becoming scarce and valuable at once.

This article is an excerpt from a longer publication. To read the full article, follow BERTANI FDI Compass on LinkedIn.

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