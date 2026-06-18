Seizure Of Shadow Fleet Tanker "Smyrtos”

British armed forces have detained the shadow fleet oil tanker Smyrtos in the English Channel, marking the UK's first independent seizure of such a vessel.

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On Sunday British armed forces boarded and detained the “shadow fleet” oil tanker Smyrtos.

While British forces have assisted other nations previously, this is the first time that the UK has detained a shadow fleet vessel.

The vessel was in international waters in the English Channel, and the press release refers to UNCLOS Article 110 as giving a power to exercise “a right of visit” where there are reasonable grounds to suspect the vessel is without nationality”.

The vessel is now anchored off the south coast of England.

BBC reporting notes that the vessel claims a Cameroon flag, and that it has changed its flag multiple times since it was designated by the UK in July 2025. The same reporting has added that a 38-year old Indian national has been arrested on suspicion of offences under the UK’s Russian sanctions.

Lloyd’s List, is reporting that Cameroon had previously expelled the Smyrtos from its registry.

Our European Vessel Seizure Tracker has been updated.

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