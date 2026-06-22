UK – Captain Of Detained Oil Tanker Charged With Sanctions Offence

Further to our earlier post on the UK’s seizure of the Smyrtos oil tanker, the UK’s National Crime Agency has announced that Indian national Ajay Pant, has been charged with “directly or indirectly supplying or delivering by ship prohibited oil / oil products from Russia to a third country during the period of June 2026 in contravention of Reg 46Z9B“.

The National Crime Agency’s press release does not state the basis for the UK’s criminal jurisdiction, but the UK’s sanctions regulations apply to actions in the UK’s “territorial sea”, which is elsewhere defined as being the breadth of 12 nautical miles from the UK.