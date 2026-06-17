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17 June 2026

Two Convicted For Tens Of Millions In Prohibited Arms Sales

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Duane Morris LLP

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Two individuals have been convicted on multiple counts of illegally exporting military hardware to sanctioned countries, breaching UK arms embargos through elaborate schemes involving fake documentation and circuitous transport routes. The case involves unlicensed sales of ex-Soviet military equipment including jets, missile systems, and assault rifles to Sudan, South Sudan, and Libya over a seven-year period.
United Kingdom International Law
Mark Handley
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HM Revenue and Customs has issued a press release relating to yesterday’s conviction of David Greenhalgh and Christos Farmakis on multiple counts (nine and ten respectively) of unlawful exports of military hardware in breach of UK sanctions and arms embargos under the Export Control Order 2008.

Mr Farmakis was tried in absentia with HMRC stating that he is thought to currently be in Greece and that HMRC is “working with international partners to bring him to the UK to face justice”.

Sentencing is due to take place in July, with the judge reported as saying that Mr Greenhalgh should expect a lengthy custodial sentence.

The unlicensed sales and exports were to Sudan, South Sudan and Libya between 2009 and 2016 and were largely of ex-Soviet equipment including “ex-Soviet jets, surface-to-air missile systems, anti-tank missiles, thousands of assault rifles and other controlled goods”.

The transactions were conducted through Mr Greenhalgh’s companies and involved circuitous transport routes as well as faked end-user certificates.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

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Mark Handley
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