UK Steel Trade Measures From July 2026: What Businesses Need To Know

The UK Government has confirmed a new steel trade measure that will take effect from 1 July 2026, replacing the current steel safeguard regime which expires at the end of June. The measure forms part of the Government’s wider Steel Strategy and is intended to address the impact of global overcapacity on the domestic steel sector, while maintaining consistency with the UK’s international trade obligations.

The Government has published an information note setting out the proposed structure of the new measure on a provisional basis. While further refinement is possible ahead of implementation, the proposals signal a significant shift in the way steel imports into the UK will be managed. Businesses involved in importing, manufacturing or using steel products should begin assessing the potential impact now.

Why the new steel trade measure is being introduced

The new measure is being introduced against a backdrop of sustained global steel overcapacity and a long‑term decline in UK steel production. Government figures indicate that UK crude steel output has fallen by more than 50% over the past decade, with global excess capacity expected to continue increasing over the coming years.

The Government has stated that domestic steelmaking is critical to the resilience and security of the UK’s supply chains, particularly in sectors such as defence, energy and transport infrastructure. The new trade measure is positioned as a core component of a broader strategy to maintain domestic capability and reduce exposure to import surges that could undermine UK producers.

How the new measure will work

From 1 July 2026, the UK will significantly reduce the volume of steel that can be imported tariff‑free. Overall quota volumes will be cut by approximately 60% compared to the current safeguard arrangements. Once the reduced quotas are exhausted, imports will be subject to a 50% tariff, an increase from the current 25% above‑quota tariff.

The new regime will be implemented using powers under the Taxation (Cross Border Trade) Act 2018. It will apply across a defined range of steel products and will operate as a tariff‑rate quota system, allowing limited volumes of steel to enter the UK without additional tariffs, while imposing higher duties once those limits are reached.

Scope of products covered

The Government’s information note provisionally identifies 20 categories of steel products that will fall within the scope of the measure. The focus is on products that can be produced domestically in the UK. This reflects the stated policy objective of protecting domestic steelmaking capacity while still allowing for controlled levels of imports where needed.

The Government has also indicated that the precise product scope and quota volumes remain subject to change ahead of implementation. Businesses should therefore monitor updates closely to confirm whether their imported products will fall within the final scope of the measure.

What this means for importers and supply chains

For businesses that rely on imported steel, the reduction in tariff‑free quota volumes is likely to have practical and commercial consequences. With lower quota thresholds, duty‑free volumes may be exhausted more quickly, increasing the likelihood that imports will be subject to the higher 50% tariff.

This could result in higher landed costs, pricing pressure and the need to reconsider sourcing strategies. Importers may also need to pay greater attention to timing, customs declarations and quota management, particularly where shipments are planned close to the implementation date.

Downstream industries, including manufacturing, construction and infrastructure projects, may also feel indirect effects as increased costs and supply constraints feed through the supply chain.

Interaction with existing contracts and future review

The current steel safeguard regime will expire on 30 June 2026, with the new measure taking effect immediately on 1 July. The Government has stated that it is exploring transitional arrangements for certain goods imported under contracts agreed before mid‑March 2026, but these details have not yet been finalised and should be treated with caution by businesses planning ahead.

The new steel trade measure is expected to be reviewed after an initial period of operation. This suggests that adjustments may be made in response to market conditions or evidence of unintended consequences, but businesses should prepare on the basis that the July 2026 changes represent a substantive shift rather than a short‑term adjustment.

Steps businesses should consider now

With little time remaining before implementation, businesses involved in steel importing or steel‑intensive supply chains should:

Review whether their steel products fall within categories that can be produced in the UK

Assess exposure to reduced quota volumes and potential above‑quota tariffs

Review contract terms, pricing mechanisms and risk allocation

Engage with suppliers and logistics providers on timing and customs planning

Monitor further Government guidance as the final scope and quotas are confirmed

Early planning will be particularly important for businesses with high‑volume imports or complex international supply arrangements.

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