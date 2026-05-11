Sanctions Tracker: EU's 20th Sanctions Package Targets Energy Revenues, The Shadow Fleet And Financial Circumvention

On 23 April 2026, the Council adopted the 20th package of EU restrictive measures against Russia, encompassing 120 new designations, 37 individuals and 83 entities...

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INTRODUCTION

On 23 April 2026, the Council adopted the 20th package of EU restrictive measures against Russia, encompassing 120 new designations, 37 individuals and 83 entities, the highest number added in a single package in two years, alongside far-reaching economic measures addressing Russia's energy revenues, financial sector, trade links and increasingly sophisticated circumvention networks, with increased extraterritorial implications. The new package arrives following Hungary and Slovakia’s withdrawal of their veto as soon as deliveries through the Druzhba pipeline were restored.

The package marks several significant milestones: it establishes the legal framework for a prospective full ban on maritime services related to Russian oil, activates the EU's anti-circumvention tool against a specific third country (Kyrgyz Republic) for the first time, and introduces a sweeping sectoral prohibition on Russian crypto-asset service providers in response to the persistent migration of sanctioned activities to new entities. Additionally, the new package builds upon the recent phasing out of Russian imports of LNG, including a ban on LNG terminal services and on services provided to Russian tanker vessels.

The 20th package is given effect through Council Regulation (EU) 2026/506 amending Regulation (EU) No 833/2014; Council Regulation (EU) 2026/511 amending Regulation (EU) No 269/2014; and Council Implementing Regulation (EU) 2026/509 implementing Regulation (EU) No 269/2014. The European Commission has also published a Q&A document regarding the newly introduced measures.

KEY FEATURES OF THE 20th SANCTIONS PACKAGE

Energy: laying the groundwork for a maritime services ban

The most significant structural development in the 20th package is the creation of a legal mechanism that would, when activated, result in a comprehensive ban on maritime services relating to Russian crude oil and petroleum products (Article 3n(g)). The Council will determine the timing of any such activation, taking account of an appropriate wind-down period, and will act on the basis of a joint proposal from the High Representative and the Commission following full coordination with the G7 and the Price Cap Coalition.

A maritime services ban, once in force, would operate broadly: it would prohibit the carriage of Russian oil as well as the full range of ancillary services, including insurance and financing, associated with such shipments. Critically, the prohibition would apply to EU shipowners and operators irrespective of the flag under which their vessels are registered.

Shadow fleet: expanded designations and tighter controls on tanker sales

A further 46 vessels have been added to the list of those subject to an EU port access ban and a comprehensive prohibition on the provision of maritime-related services, bringing the total number of designated vessels to 632. The newly listed vessels are those engaged in irregular or high-risk shipping practices and identified as operating in connection with Russia's energy exports, the transport of military equipment or the movement of stolen Ukrainian grain.

Beyond designations, the 20th package introduces for the first time mandatory due diligence obligations governing the sale of tanker vessels by EU persons. The newly inserted Article 3q of Regulation 833/2014 prohibits EU nationals and EU-established entities from selling or transferring crude oil or petroleum product tankers to any Russian person or for use in Russia. Where a sale is made to a third-country buyer, the EU seller must conduct proportionate due diligence to assess the risk of onward transfer to Russia, and must include a written contractual prohibition on any further transfer to Russia in the sale agreement.

In addition, the package imposes transaction bans on the ports of Murmansk and Tuapse in Russia, and on the Karimun oil terminal in Indonesia, each of which has been identified as a point of circumvention of the oil price cap.

Icebreaker vessels, LNG tankers and terminal services

The new Article 3sa of Regulation 833/2014 prohibits the provision of technical assistance, brokering services, financing or financial assistance in connection with any Russian-flagged or Russian-certified icebreaker vessel, or any LNG tanker vessel that is Russian-flagged, certified by the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping, or owned or managed by a Russian person. The prohibition extends to LNG tankers operating in or for use in Russia even where they do not fall within those specific categories, with effect from 1 January 2027.

A corresponding ban on LNG terminal services is introduced by the new Article 3rb, which, with effect from 1 January 2027, will prohibit the provision of such services, including offloading, storage, regassification, truck loading and bunkering, to any Russian entity or to any EU-established entity that is majority-owned or controlled by a Russian national or Russian entity. It is also prohibited to maintain existing contractual arrangements for LNG terminal services after that date.

Financial sector: banks, de-listings and third-country exposure

In recent packages, curtailing Russia's ability to process international payments and access external financial markets has been a central point in EU's sanctions strategy. The 20th package adds 20 further Russian credit and financial institutions to the transaction ban, targeting banks on the basis of their systemic importance, their role in processing cross-border payments, their provision of services in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories, or their financial dealings with Russian armed forces personnel.

Four banks in third countries have also been brought within the transaction ban, on account of their involvement in circumventing EU measures or their connectivity to the Russian System for Transfer of Financial Messages (SPFS). The affected jurisdictions include the Kyrgyz Republic, the Lao People's Democratic Republic and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Conversely, five financial institutions have been removed from the transaction ban following engagement by the Commission with relevant third-country jurisdictions. Those de-listings reflect demonstrated behavioural change and are presented by the EU as evidence that the sanctions framework can deliver its intended results.

Cryptocurrency and alternative payment channels

Russia's increasing reliance on cryptocurrency and alternative payment mechanisms to circumvent the restrictions on its financial sector is addressed through a set of interlocking prohibitions. The new Article 5bb of Regulation 833/2014 introduces a full sectoral ban, with effect from 24 May 2026, on engaging in transactions with any crypto-asset service provider or crypto-asset exchange platform established in Russia.

The amended Article 5ba extends the existing ban on specified crypto-assets to include the digital rouble, Russia's central bank digital currency currently under development, viewed as potential vehicle for insulating Russian persons from the impact of EU sanctions, and all forms of support for its development are prohibited.

The package also addresses "payment agents", i.e. non-financial intermediaries, often operating in the logistics or import/export sector, that offer cross-border payment services to Russian entities through mechanisms such as netting, set-off or settlement arrangements that avoid any actual transfer of funds across Russia's borders. Transactions with identified payment agents are prohibited, with the specific entities now listed in Part D of the new Annex XLV to Regulation 833/2014, including Arneis, Asia Import Group, GPAgent and Platejka, all with effect from 14 May 2026.

Anti-circumvention tool: first-ever activation

For the first time, the EU has invoked the anti-circumvention tool of Article 12f introduced with the 11th sanctions package, directing it at the Kyrgyz Republic. The tool enables the EU to restrict the export from the EU of specific goods or technologies to identified third countries where there is a systematic and persistent risk that those goods will be re-exported to Russia.

The activation against the Kyrgyz Republic follows analysis of trade data showing that imports of Common High Priority items from the EU into the Kyrgyz Republic increased compared with pre-war levels, while exports of those same items from the Kyrgyz Republic to Russia rose over the same baseline. The two product categories now restricted are machining centres for working metal (CN code 8457 10) and machines for the reception, conversion and transmission or regeneration of voice, images or other data, including switching and routing apparatus (CN code 8517 62). The EU notes that this is not a sanctions measure against the Kyrgyz Republic or its government.

New export/import restrictions

New export prohibitions covering goods worth over EUR 365 million in 2024 trade values have been added, including: chemicals used in lubricant additives and solvent production, rubber goods, steel fasteners including screws, bolts and nuts, tools and components for metal production such as coated electrodes for electric arc welding, and high-power industrial tractors used in construction, mining and road maintenance.

Additional export restrictions have also been introduced for dual-use and advanced technology items under Annex VII of Regulation 833/2014, covering laboratory glassware, certain high-performance lubricating materials and additives.

New import bans apply to goods with an aggregate trade value of approximately EUR 532 million covering various categories such as minerals, iron ore, copper, processed aluminium products, chemical products and others.

Legal protection of EU operators

The 20th package substantially strengthens the legal arsenal available to EU operators confronting Russian retaliation. The measures operate on several fronts simultaneously:

The Council is empowered to impose a transaction ban against third-country persons and entities that assist in the enforcement, outside Russia, of Russian court decisions based on claims connected to contracts affected by EU sanctions or related to illegal expropriations (so-called "temporary management" orders). EU operators may also pursue damages directly against such enforcement-assisting parties in Member State courts.

The "no claims" protection in Article 11 of Regulation 833/2014 is extended to encompass third-country persons (excluding those in partner countries listed in Annex VIII) that sell or supply sanctioned goods to Russian persons and subsequently bring claims against EU operators for breach of contract.

The new Article 5sa addresses Russia's forced licensing regime for intellectual property, which permits the use of foreign-owned patents, utility models and industrial designs without the right holder's consent where the right holder is from a country imposing sanctions on Russia. Entities using EU operators' intellectual property on this basis are subject to a transaction ban.

The package also creates a mechanism for the Council to impose a transaction ban on Russian entities that benefit from the expropriation or "temporary management" of EU-owned assets in Russia, including both direct beneficiaries and those operating in the same market sector as dispossessed EU operators.

OTHER MEASURES

Disinformation

The broadcasting ban in the EU is extended by a new provision in Article 2f of Regulation 833/2014 to capture online content published by entities operating as mirrors of already-prohibited broadcasters.

Research

The prohibition on accepting Russian public financing in Article 5t is widened to cover research and innovation actors, including both public and private research institutions, universities, higher education establishments, research and technology organisations, NGOs, public bodies and agencies, and undertakings in the commercial and industrial sectors engaged in research and innovation activity, as well as natural persons associated with those entities.

Cybersecurity services

Managed security services are added to the list of IT-related services that may not be provided to the Russian Government or to Russian-established legal persons, with effect from 25 May 2026.

Circumvention

60 new entities have been added to Annex IV of Regulation 833/2014, the list of military end-users and associated entities subject to stricter export controls on dual-use goods, of which 32 are Russian and 28 are established in third countries, including China (and Hong Kong), Türkiye, the UAE and Thailand.

ADDITIONAL TARGETED INDIVIDUALS AND ENTITIES

The 120 new listings in Regulation 269/2014 comprise 37 individuals and 83 entities, raising the overall number of persons subject to asset freezes and the prohibition on the making available of funds or economic resources to over 2,700.

The designations concentrate on the Russian energy sector, with 36 listings spanning its upstream and downstream segments. A further 58 companies and associated individuals involved in the development and production of military goods, notably drones, are designated, alongside 16 entities in China, UAE, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Belarus that have channelled dual-use goods or weapons systems to Russia's military-industrial complex.

BELARUS

As is usually the case, the 20th package also targets Belarus, for its role in the war. Belarus-specific measures are aligned with the Russia package, with trade restrictions, legal protection provisions, cryptocurrency measures and prohibitions on cybersecurity services mirroring those introduced on the Russia side.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.