Sanctions Round-Up: Russia, Iran, Export Controls And New Designations

BCL Solicitors LLP are most popular:
- within Strategy and Tax topic(s)
BCL’s latest Sanctions Fortnightly Summary highlights key developments in UK and international sanctions law and export controls, including evolving measures targeting Russia, Iran, and global sanctions-evasion networks.
This edition covers:
- The UK’s latest sanctions target drone manufacturing networks and the exploitation of vulnerable migrants
- Parliamentary analysis of how UK, EU and US sanctions have evolved since January 2025
- Recent OFAC guidance and alerts concerning Iranian sanctions
Click on the image below to read the full Sanctions Fortnightly Summary:
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]