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18 May 2026

Sanctions Round-Up: Russia, Iran, Export Controls And New Designations

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BCL Solicitors LLP

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BCL Solicitors is a law firm with a single-minded ambition – to achieve the best possible outcome for each and every client. We specialise in corporate and financial crime, regulatory enforcement and serious and general crime. We offer discreet, effective and expert advice to corporations, senior executives, public bodies and high-profile individuals.
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BCL Solicitors' sanctions and export controls team provides comprehensive legal expertise on UK and international sanctions compliance, enforcement, and regulatory developments. Led by Partner John Binns and supported...
Worldwide International Law
Amelia Clegg,Magali Sharma, and Dimitri Naumenko-Pronin
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BCL’s latest Sanctions Fortnightly Summary highlights key developments in UK and international sanctions law and export controls, including evolving measures targeting Russia, Iran, and global sanctions-evasion networks.

This edition covers:

  • The UK’s latest sanctions target drone manufacturing networks and the exploitation of vulnerable migrants
  • Parliamentary analysis of how UK, EU and US sanctions have evolved since January 2025
  • Recent OFAC guidance and alerts concerning Iranian sanctions

Click on the image below to read the full Sanctions Fortnightly Summary:

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Amelia Clegg
Amelia Clegg
Photo of Magali Sharma
Magali Sharma
Photo of Dimitri Naumenko-Pronin
Dimitri Naumenko-Pronin
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