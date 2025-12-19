ARTICLE
19 December 2025

OTSI Provides Enforcement Update

DM
The Office of Trade Sanctions Implementation has published a report on its first year of operations.
United Kingdom International Law
Mark Handley
The Office of Trade Sanctions Implementation has published a report on its first year of operations.

In relation to enforcement it says that it has "a number of investigations underway", and that it has "referred a significant number of cases to HMRC and other government partners".

No other information is provided, although further information is promised in the 2026 Annual Report.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

