OTSI Provides Enforcement Update

The Office of Trade Sanctions Implementation has published a report on its first year of operations.

In relation to enforcement it says that it has "a number of investigations underway", and that it has "referred a significant number of cases to HMRC and other government partners".

No other information is provided, although further information is promised in the 2026 Annual Report.

