Trial Scheduled In Prosecution For Supplying Luxury Art Work To Person Connected With Russia

Further to our earlier post, it is being reported that the trial in the UK's criminal prosecution the art gallery Hauser and Wirth, and shipping company, Artay Rauchwerger Solomons, has been scheduled for January 2028.

The companies are charged in relation to allegedly making a luxury good, a work of art, available to a person connected with Russia.

The next hearing is scheduled for 5 May 2026 at which the defendants will be able to enter their pleas.

