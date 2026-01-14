ARTICLE
14 January 2026

Trial Scheduled In Prosecution For Supplying Luxury Art Work To Person Connected With Russia

Further to our earlier post, it is being reported that the trial in the UK's criminal prosecution the art gallery Hauser and Wirth, and shipping company, Artay Rauchwerger Solomons...
United Kingdom International Law
Mark Handley
Further to our earlier post, it is being reported that the trial in the UK's criminal prosecution the art gallery Hauser and Wirth, and shipping company, Artay Rauchwerger Solomons, has been scheduled for January 2028.

The companies are charged in relation to allegedly making a luxury good, a work of art, available to a person connected with Russia.

The next hearing is scheduled for 5 May 2026 at which the defendants will be able to enter their pleas.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

