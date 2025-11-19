ARTICLE
19 November 2025

Charges Brought For Making Luxury Art Work Available To Person Connected With Russia

As first reported in Global Investigations Review (here, behind a paywall), the UK's Crown Prosecution Service has charged Hauser & Wirth...
Mark Handley
As first reported in Global Investigations Review (here, behind a paywall), the UK's Crown Prosecution Service has charged Hauser & Wirth (a Swiss company) that operates an art gallery in London, and logistics company Artay Rachweger Solomons each with a count of making a luxury good (i.e. a painting) available to a person connected with Russia in breach of the UK's sanctions.

The person connected with Russia has not yet been named.

At a court hearing on 12 November, Artay Rauchwerger Solomons indicated that it intended to plead not guilty. Hauser & Wirth gave no indication.

