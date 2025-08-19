UK Weekly Sanctions Update - Week Of August 11, 2025

In this weekly update, we summarise the most notable updates in the UK sanctions world. If you have any questions in respect of any of the developments set out below, please do not hesitate to contact a member of our London Global and Government Trade team listed above.

Global Irregular Migration Sanctions

UK Government amends one entry on the UK sanctions list under the Global Irregular Migration Regime: On August 13, 2025, the UK government amended the entry for Marko Petrovic under the Global Irregular Migration and Trafficking in Persons regime. (Notice_Global_Irregular_Migration_and_Trafficking_in_Persons_130825.pdf).

Iraq Sanctions

UK Government amends one entry on the UK sanctions list under the Iraq regime: On August 12, 2025, the UK government amended the entry for Bashar Sabawi Ibrahim Hasan Al-Tikriti under the Iraq regime. (Notice_Iraq_120825.pdf).

DRC Sanctions

UK Government removes one individual from the UK sanctions list under the DRC regime: On August 15, 2025, the UK Government removed Alex Kande Mupompa from the UK sanctions list under the DRC regime. (Notice_Democratic_Republic_of_the_Congo_150825.pdf).

Cyber Sanctions

UK Government amends two entries on the UK sanctions list under the Cyber sanctions regime: On August 12, 2025, the UK government amended the entries for Aleksey Sergeyevich Morenets and Yevgeniy Mikhaylovich Serebriakov under the Cyber sanctions regime. (Notice_Cyber_120825.pdf).

Other Sanctions

OFSI to hold enforcement consultation webinar on 17 September: On August 13, 2025, OFSI announced that it will be holding a webinar on the recently launched consultation on improving civil enforcement processes for financial sanctions. In the webinar, OFSI will discuss the background to the proposals and provide further detail on the proposed changes. (https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/ofsi-enforcement-consultation-webinar-tickets-1582098101009).

