UK Weekly Sanctions Update - Week Of April 14, 2025

In this weekly update, we summarise the most notable updates in the UK sanctions world. If you have any questions in respect of any of the developments set out below, please do not hesitate to contact a member of our London Global and Government Trade team listed above. Russia Sanctions UK Government amends two entries on the UK sanctions list under the Russia regime: On April 14, 2025, the UK government amended the entries for Niels Oscar Troost and Paramount Energy & Commodities DMCC on the UK sanctions list under the Russia regime. (Notice_Russia_140425.pdf)

On April 14, 2025, the UK government amended the entries for Niels Oscar Troost and Paramount Energy & Commodities DMCC on the UK sanctions list under the Russia regime. (Notice_Russia_140425.pdf) UK court rejects application for disclosure of information relating to designation of former Everton FC director: On April 9, 2025, the UK High Court rejected an application by Sarvar Ismailov for the disclosure of unredacted material and other information from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office relating to the process by which Ismailov was designated as a UK assets freeze target. Ismailov was previously a board member of Everton FC. (https://www.bailii.org/cgi-bin/format.cgi?doc=/ew/cases/EWHC/Admin/2025/863.html) Iran Sanctions UK Government adds two entries to the UK sanctions list under the Iran regime: On April 14, 2025, the UK government added Rawa Majid and Foxtrot Network to the UK sanctions list under the Iran regime. According to the UK government, the Foxtrot Network and its leadership is a criminal network that has been involved in violence against Jewish and Israeli targets in Europe on behalf of the Iranian regime. (Notice_Iran_140425.pdf; https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-sanctions-iranian-organised-crime-network?) Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions UK Government amends one entry on UK sanctions list under the Global Anti-Corruption regime: On April 14, 2025,the UK Government amended the entry for Marina Tauber on the UK sanctions list under the Global Anti-Corruption regime. (Notice_Global_Anti_Corruption_140425.pdf) Other Sanctions UK and France issue joint statement on Haiti sanctions : On April 16, 2025, the UK and France issued a joint statement in which they affirmed their commitment to maintaining pressure on those who seek to destabilise Haiti via the implementation of sanctions. This joint statement was issued amid reports of criminal gangs coordinating to further destabilise Haiti's Transitional Presidential Council. (https://www.gov.uk/government/news/joint-statement-from-the-united-kingdom-and-france-on-haiti)

: On April 16, 2025, the UK and France issued a joint statement in which they affirmed their commitment to maintaining pressure on those who seek to destabilise Haiti via the implementation of sanctions. This joint statement was issued amid reports of criminal gangs coordinating to further destabilise Haiti's Transitional Presidential Council. (https://www.gov.uk/government/news/joint-statement-from-the-united-kingdom-and-france-on-haiti) ECJU updates open general export licence relating to oil and gas exploration: dual-use items: On April 15, 2025, the Export Control Joint Unit ("ECJU") published a Notice to Exporters NTE 2025/09 stating that the ECJU had updated an OGEL for oil and gas exploration: dual-use items to add the continental shelf of coastal destinations listed in Schedule 2 to the list of permitted destinations. The OGEL authorises the export of certain dual-use items to a permitted destination for certain purposes, including for construction tasks or hydrographic surveys in support of contracts within the oil and gas or renewable energy industry, subject to certain conditions. (Open General Export Licence (Oil and Gas Exploration: Dual-Use Items))

