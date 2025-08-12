UK Weekly Sanctions Update - Week Of August 4, 2025

Russia Sanctions

UK Government extends Mongolian Energy Payments General Licence: On August 7, 2025, OFSI extended General Licence INT/2022/2085212, which authorises payments to four Russian banks or their subsidiaries for the purpose of making energy available for use in Mongolia, subject to certain terms and conditions. The General Licence has been extended to August 14, 2027. (07.08.2025_INT.2022.2085212_Mongolia_energy_General_Licence.pdf).

On August 7, 2025, OFSI extended General Licence INT/2022/2085212, which authorises payments to four Russian banks or their subsidiaries for the purpose of making energy available for use in Mongolia, subject to certain terms and conditions. The General Licence has been extended to August 14, 2027. (07.08.2025_INT.2022.2085212_Mongolia_energy_General_Licence.pdf). UK Government updates Countering Russian Sanctions Evasion guidance to businesses on higher risk goods:On August 4, 2025, the UK government updated its guidance for UK exporters on countering Russian sanctions evasion and circumvention. Among other things, the guidance identifies goods on the common high priority list and goods at higher risk of circumvention, and states that businesses should consider conducting enhanced due diligence on customers based withininter aliaArmenia, China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Serbia, Thailand, Türkiye, UAE, Uzbekistan and Vietnam. (Countering Russian sanctions evasion - guidance for businesses - GOV.UK).

Other Sanctions

UK High Court provides clarity on the meaning of "reasonable cause to suspect" in Tonzip Maritime Ltd v 2Rivers PTE Ltd:On July 31, 2025, the UK High Court found in Tonzip Maritime Ltd v 2Rivers PTE Ltd that a shipowner's decision to refuse their charterers' orders to load a cargo, on the basis that doing so would expose them to sanctions, was not a decision that a reasonable shipowner could reasonably have come to. In particular, the court determined that the shipowner's reliance on a Refinitiv report indicating the shipper's indirect and previous association with a sanctioned individual was not a reasonable basis for terminating the contract. (Tonzip Maritime Ltd v 2Rivers PTE Ltd [2025] EWHC 2036 (Comm) (31 July 2025)).

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2025. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.