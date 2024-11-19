UK Weekly Sanctions Update - Week Of November 11, 2024

In this weekly update, we summarise the most notable updates in the UK sanctions world. If you have any questions in respect of any of the developments set out below...

Mayer Brown is a distinctively global law firm, uniquely positioned to advise the world’s leading companies and financial institutions on their most complex deals and disputes. We have deep experience in high-stakes litigation and complex transactions across industry sectors, including our signature strength, the global financial services industry.

In this weekly update, we summarise the most notable updates in the UK sanctions world. If you have any questions in respect of any of the developments set out below, please do not hesitate to contact a member of our London Global and Government Trade team listed above.

1. Russia Sanctions

UK Government amends four entries on and removes one entry from the UK sanctions list under the Russia regime: On November 15, 2024, OFSI updated four entries on the UK sanctions list, namely the entries relating to Anatoly Ilyich Bibilov, Juhang Aviation Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Limited, Konstantin Yurievich Mirzayants, and Virmavia Ou. At the same time, the UK Government removed Didier Casimiro, former Vice President of Rosneft, from the UK sanctions list. (Notice_Russia_151124.pdf).

On November 15, 2024, OFSI updated four entries on the UK sanctions list, namely the entries relating to Anatoly Ilyich Bibilov, Juhang Aviation Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Limited, Konstantin Yurievich Mirzayants, and Virmavia Ou. At the same time, the UK Government removed Didier Casimiro, former Vice President of Rosneft, from the UK sanctions list. (Notice_Russia_151124.pdf). OFSI publishes FAQ relating to Russian Decree 840: On November 11, 2024, OFSI published FAQ 124, which acknowledges the Russian Decree 840 has moved equities held at the Russian National Settlement Depository to local registrars. In the FAQ, OFSI cautions that many Russian registrars may be captured by other existing designations, and notes that the UK government is exploring options to further clarify the current position. (UK Financial Sanctions FAQs - GOV.UK).

2. Sudan Sanctions

UK Government adds two entries to the UK sanctions list under the Sudan regime: On November 11, 2024, OFSI added Abdel Rahman Juma Barkalla and Osman Mohamed Hamid Mohamed to the UK sanctions list under the Sudan regime. (https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/67321be02cccb48648badb71/Notice_Sudan_111124.pdf).

3. Other Sanctions

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2024. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.