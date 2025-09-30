UK Weekly Sanctions Update - Week Of September 22, 2025

In this weekly update, we summarise the most notable updates in the UK sanctions world. If you have any questions in respect of any of the developments set out below, please do not hesitate to contact a member of our London Global and Government Trade team listed above.

Russia Sanctions

OFSI amends General Licence relating to payment of bank service fees: On September 26, 2025, OFSI amended General Licence INT/2022/2104808, which authorises a bank to receive service fees from accounts held by designated persons arising from the routine holding or maintenance of those accounts. Among other things, the updated general licence clarifies that payments by designated persons under the licence are not restricted to those made from frozen funds. OFSI also added FAQ 167 in relation to the application of this General Licence. (Bank_Charges_GL.pdf; https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/uk-financial-sanctions-faqs/uk-financial-sanctions-faqs).

Counter Terrorism sanctions

UK Government adds two entries to the UK sanctions list under the Counter Terrorism Regime: On September 25, 2025,OFSI added Rampage Productions and Embers of an Empire to the UK sanctions list under the Counter Terrorism Regime. (Notice_Counter_Terrorism__Domestic__250925.pdf).

Other Sanctions

OFSI amends General Licence relating to payments to energy companies for gas and electricity: On September 26, 2025, OFSI amended General Licence INT/2022/2300292, which authorises certain payments to energy companies for gas and electricity, by or on behalf of designated persons, subject to certain terms and conditions. Among other things, the updated general licence clarifies that payments by designated persons under the licence are not restricted to those made from frozen funds and amends the reporting requirements thereunder. OFSI also added FAQ 165 in relation to the application of this General Licence. (GL_Gas_and_Electricity.pdf; https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/uk-financial-sanctions-faqs/uk-financial-sanctions-faqs).

