UK Weekly Sanctions Update - Week Of March 24, 2025

Russia sanctions

OFSI issues General Licence for arbitration costs: On March 28, 2025, the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation ("OFSI") issued general licence INT/2025/5787748, which authorises certain payments to be made to an Arbitrator or an Arbitration Association in relation to arbitration proceedings, subject to certain terms and conditions, under both the Russia and Belarus regimes. The General Licence takes effect from March 28, 2025, for an indefinite term. (Arbitration_Costs_GL_INT-2025-5787748.pdf; LCIA_Costs_GL_-_INT-2022-1552576_-_PN_-_28_March_2025.pdf)

(Non-DP_Bond_Restructuring_GL_INT.2023.2824812.pdf; https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/67e6827c37baea91c58c9fd2/Non-DP_Bond_Restructuring_GL_INT.2023.2824812_PN.pdf)

Belarus Sanctions

OFSI issues General Licence for arbitration costs: On March 28, 2025, the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation ("OFSI") issued general licence INT/2025/5787748, which authorises certain payments to be made to an Arbitrator or an Arbitration Association in relation to arbitration proceedings, subject to certain terms and conditions, under both the Russia and Belarus regimes. The General Licence takes effect from March 28, 2025, for an indefinite term. (Arbitration_Costs_GL_INT-2025-5787748.pdf; LCIA_Costs_GL_-_INT-2022-1552576_-_PN_-_28_March_2025.pdf)

Iran Sanctions

Standard Chartered fails to narrow £1.5bn lawsuit relating to Iran: On March 25, 2025, Standard Chartered lost a bit to halve the value of a c. £1.5bn London lawsuit brought by investors in connection with allegations that the bank violated U.S. sanctions against Iran in a more widespread way that it had previously admitted. The bank previously paid $1.1 billion to US and UK authorities in 2019 in connection with transactions that violated sanctions against Iran and other countries. The case now proceeds to trial in October 2026. (https://www.judiciary.uk/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/Various-Claimants-v-Standard-Chartered-25.03.25.pdf; https://www.reuters.com/sustainability/boards-policy-regulation/stanchart-loses-bid-cut-shareholders-19-billion-uk-lawsuit-half-2025-03-25/).

Global Human Rights Sanctions

UK Government amends one entry on UK Sanctions list under the Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime: On March 27, 2025, the UK Government amended one entry for Wasantha Karannagoda under the Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime. (Notice_Global_Human_Rights_270325.pdf)

Other sanctions

OFSI amends General Licence relating to presidential supervision and protection of the integrity of the UK financial system: On March 27, 2025, OFSI amended General Licence INT/20221280976, which authorises a UK regulatory authority involved in the regulation of financial services to engage in certain activities in respect of a UK sanctions target, including activities that relate to prudential supervision or protecting, maintaining or enhancing the stability of the UK financial system. The General Licence has been extended indefinitely and to apply to all persons designated under the UK's autonomous sanctions regimes listed in Annex 1 of the General Licence. (INT20221280976_Amendment_27.03.2025.pdf)

: On March 26, 2025, Stephen Doughty MP, the Minister of State for Europe, North America and Overseas Territories, responded to a written question relating to the implementation of sanctions against Russia by the Cayman Islands. Among other things, the Minister stated that the effective implementation of sanctions against Russia is a UK Government priority, and that the UK recently convened sanctions experts from across the Overseas Territories to share best practice and strengthen collective efforts. (https://questions-statements.parliament.uk/written-questions/detail/2025-03-18/38999) OFSI adds new FAQ relating to the creation of suspense accounts to hold frozen funds: On March 27, 2025, the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation ("OFSI") added FAQ Q.145 which states that "OFSI does not consider it to be in the public interest to take enforcement action in relation to the creation and use of suspense accounts for the express purpose of [holding frozen funds]" and that any relevant institution that uses a suspense account in this way can notify OFSI in its frozen assets reporting.

