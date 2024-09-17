ARTICLE
17 September 2024

UK Weekly Sanctions Update - Week Of September 9, 2024

In this weekly update, we summarise the most notable updates in the UK sanctions world. If you have any questions in respect of any of the developments set out below...
Authors

In this weekly update, we summarise the most notable updates in the UK sanctions world. If you have any questions in respect of any of the developments set out below, please do not hesitate to contact a member of our London Global and Government Trade team listed above.

1. Russia Sanctions

  • UK specifies ten ships under the Russia sanctions regime: On September 11, 2024, the UK Government specified ten ships under the Russia sanctions regime. According to the FCDO, these sanctions target Russia's "shadow fleet", which use illicit practices to avoid sanctions targeting Russian oil. These ships are now barred from entering UK ports and will be refused access to the UK Ship Register. (The UK Sanctions List - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)).
  • UK Government adds three entries to the UK sanctions list and specifies five ships under the Russia regime: On September 10, 2024, the UK Government added three entities, namely 924th State Center for Unmanned Aviation, Command of the Military Transport Aviation and Russian Aerospace Forces, to the UK Sanctions List under the Russia regime. The UK Government also specified five ships. According to the FCDO, those designated and specified are involved in Iran's military support to Russia, including parties involved in ballistic missile and drone supply chains. (Notice_Russia_100924.pdf (publishing.service.gov.uk)).

2. Iran Sanctions

  • UK Government updates Iran sanctions regime: On September 13, 2024, the Iran (Sanctions) (Amendment) Regulations 2024 came into force. These regulations amended the UK's Iran sanctions regime inter alia to expand prohibitions that target unmanned aerial vehicles to cover goods and technology of strategic concern (as defined within the updated regulations). (https://www.legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2024/944/made).
  • UK Government adds seven entries to the UK sanctions list under the Iran regime: On September 10, 2024, the UK Government added three individuals, namely Seyed Ghalandari, Ali Jafarabadi and Majid Mousavi, and four entities, namely Baharestan Kish Company, Chekad Sanat Faraz Asia, Saad Sazeh Faraz Sharif and The Anzali Free Trade Industrial Zone Organisation, to the UK sanctions list under the Iran regime. According to the FCDO, those designated and specified are involved in Iran's military support to Russia, including parties involved in ballistic missile and drone supply chains. (Notice Iran 100924.pdf (publishing.service.gov.uk)).

3. Mali and Counter-Terrorism Sanctions

  • UK Government updates Mali and Counter-Terrorism sanctions regime: On September 12, 2024, the UK Government laid before Parliament theMali (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) and Sanctions (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2024 (Regulations). Among other things, these Regulations include additional purposes for which the Secretary of State considers the Mali regime to be appropriate, expand the designation criteria under the Mali regime, and provide for director disqualification licensing. The latter licensing provision will also be added to the UK's Counter-Terrorism sanctions regime. The Regulations come into force on October 3, 2024. (https://www.legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2024/946/made).

4. Other Sanctions

