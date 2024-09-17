UK Weekly Sanctions Update - Week Of September 9, 2024

In this weekly update, we summarise the most notable updates in the UK sanctions world. If you have any questions in respect of any of the developments set out below, please do not hesitate to contact a member of our London Global and Government Trade team listed above.

1. Russia Sanctions

UK specifies ten ships under the Russia sanctions regime: On September 11, 2024, the UK Government specified ten ships under the Russia sanctions regime. According to the FCDO, these sanctions target Russia's "shadow fleet", which use illicit practices to avoid sanctions targeting Russian oil. These ships are now barred from entering UK ports and will be refused access to the UK Ship Register. (The UK Sanctions List - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)).

2. Iran Sanctions

UK Government updates Iran sanctions regime: On September 13, 2024, the Iran (Sanctions) (Amendment) Regulations 2024 came into force. These regulations amended the UK's Iran sanctions regime inter alia to expand prohibitions that target unmanned aerial vehicles to cover goods and technology of strategic concern (as defined within the updated regulations). (https://www.legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2024/944/made).

3. Mali and Counter-Terrorism Sanctions

UK Government updates Mali and Counter-Terrorism sanctions regime: On September 12, 2024, the UK Government laid before Parliament theMali (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) and Sanctions (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2024 (Regulations). Among other things, these Regulations include additional purposes for which the Secretary of State considers the Mali regime to be appropriate, expand the designation criteria under the Mali regime, and provide for director disqualification licensing. The latter licensing provision will also be added to the UK's Counter-Terrorism sanctions regime. The Regulations come into force on October 3, 2024. (https://www.legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2024/946/made).

4. Other Sanctions

UK Government publishes civil monetary penalty guidance in relation to UK transport sanctions: On September 13, 2024, the UK's Department for Transport (DfT) published civil monetary penalty guidance in relation to UK transport sanctions. DfT acquired the power to issue civil monetary penalties in relation to breaches of shipping and aircraft sanctions under the Trade Aircraft and Shipping Sanctions (Civil Enforcement) Regulations 2024. The guidance sets out inter alia DfT's approach to case assessment and enforcement. (Transport sanctions: civil monetary penalties - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)).

