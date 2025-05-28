Pay Attention Episode 12: Pay Transparency In Sweden - No Cow On The Ice? (Podcast)

Sweden has been running annual pay surveys since 1994 — so are they ahead of the curve, or just assembling the directive with their own set of instructions? Tom and David are joined by Jenny Hellberg from Elmzell Advokatbyrå to unpack Sweden’s draft implementation of the Pay Transparency Directive. From strained IKEA metaphors to real-life enforcement mechanisms, they explore categorisation, union cooperation, and whether this famously egalitarian nation is really as flat-packed and ready as it seems. Pour yourself a strong fika-style coffee and tune in.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.