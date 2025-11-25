ARTICLE
25 November 2025

Peer-to-Peer Podcast With Jenny Shiers (Podcast)

LS
Lewis Silkin

Contributor

Lewis Silkin logo
We have two things at our core: people – both ours and yours - and a focus on creativity, technology and innovation. Whether you are a fast growth start up or a large multinational business, we help you realise the potential in your people and navigate your strategic HR and legal issues, both nationally and internationally. Our award-winning employment team is one of the largest in the UK, with dedicated specialists in all areas of employment law and a track record of leading precedent setting cases on issues of the day. The team’s breadth of expertise is unrivalled and includes HR consultants as well as experts across specialisms including employment, immigration, data, tax and reward, health and safety, reputation management, dispute resolution, corporate and workplace environment.
Explore Firm Details
In this episode of the Future of Work Hub's Peer-to-Peer podcast, Julia Paulding is joined by Jenny Shiers, Chief People Officer at Unily.
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Julia Paulding
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Lewis Silkin are most popular:
  • within Cannabis & Hemp, Law Practice Management and Privacy topic(s)
  • in United Kingdom
  • with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries

In this episode of the Future of Work Hub's Peer-to-Peer podcast, Julia Paulding is joined by Jenny Shiers, Chief People Officer at Unily. They explore how personalisation and reducing digital friction can drive exceptional employee experience and engagement, as well as how organisations can foster "organisational velocity" to enable them to pivot quickly and adapt to a rapidly changing environment.

Key takeaways

1. Personalise the employee experience: An exceptional employee experience moves beyond one-size-fits all solutions. It accommodates individual needs by tailoring support, resources, and enablement to each person's role, location, and seniority. Personalisation ensures employees get what they need, when they need it, in a way that truly drives engagement.

2. Reduce digital friction: Research shows that everyday digital noise and distraction is overwhelming and contributes to employees' – and particularly managers' – stress, impacting productivity. Streamline digital tools and give employees control over how, when and where they receive information.

3. Make line managers the engine of engagement: Treat management as a core, distinct skillset and upskill line managers with targeted training and tailored communications to shape messaging and lead local engagement.

4. Build organisational velocity: Lack of collaboration or silos within organisations significantly impacts the speed of decision making. This inability to pivot quickly can have a negative impact on the business. Remove friction and break down silos by clearly communicating strategy, then cascading it into team and individual goals.

5. Lead with strategy first: To support long-term strategic planning, set your organisation's vision first and then translate that direction into operational steps that align with evolving regulatory requirements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Julia Paulding
Julia Paulding
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More