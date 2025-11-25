Peer-to-Peer Podcast With Jenny Shiers (Podcast)

In this episode of the Future of Work Hub's Peer-to-Peer podcast, Julia Paulding is joined by Jenny Shiers, Chief People Officer at Unily. They explore how personalisation and reducing digital friction can drive exceptional employee experience and engagement, as well as how organisations can foster "organisational velocity" to enable them to pivot quickly and adapt to a rapidly changing environment.

Key takeaways

1. Personalise the employee experience: An exceptional employee experience moves beyond one-size-fits all solutions. It accommodates individual needs by tailoring support, resources, and enablement to each person's role, location, and seniority. Personalisation ensures employees get what they need, when they need it, in a way that truly drives engagement.

2. Reduce digital friction: Research shows that everyday digital noise and distraction is overwhelming and contributes to employees' – and particularly managers' – stress, impacting productivity. Streamline digital tools and give employees control over how, when and where they receive information.

3. Make line managers the engine of engagement: Treat management as a core, distinct skillset and upskill line managers with targeted training and tailored communications to shape messaging and lead local engagement.

4. Build organisational velocity: Lack of collaboration or silos within organisations significantly impacts the speed of decision making. This inability to pivot quickly can have a negative impact on the business. Remove friction and break down silos by clearly communicating strategy, then cascading it into team and individual goals.

5. Lead with strategy first: To support long-term strategic planning, set your organisation's vision first and then translate that direction into operational steps that align with evolving regulatory requirements.