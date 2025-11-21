EU Pay Transparency: What Employers Need To Know

The EU Pay Transparency Directive (2023/970), adopted in May 2023, aims to close the gender pay gap and strengthen enforcement of the principle of equal pay for equal work.

The Background: The EU Pay Transparency Directive (2023/970), adopted in May 2023, aims to close the gender pay gap and strengthen enforcement of the principle of equal pay for equal work. It introduces binding obligations for employers to ensure pay transparency throughout the employment cycle, starting in recruitment. The EU Directive applies to all public and private sector employers within the EU and covers both employees and job applicants.

The Result: Employers will be required to collect, monitor, and report pay data by gender, consult with employee representatives regarding equal pay, and implement corrective measures if unjustified disparities are found. The EU Directive also shifts the burden of proof in pay discrimination claims to the employer, provides for full compensation (including backpay) for pay-related violations, and contains retaliation protections.

Looking Ahead: As EU Member States must implement the EU Directive by 7 June 2026, and phased reporting obligations start in 2027, employers should take proactive steps to identify compliance gaps and align Human Resources, legal, and governance processes across EU operations. Early preparation will be essential to meeting national transposition deadlines and maintaining compliance with the EU Directive's requirements.

Introduction

Pay transparency has become a key priority for Human Resources and legal leaders, driven by increasing regulatory attention to equitable pay practices across jurisdictions. The EU Pay Transparency Directive (2023/970) (the "EU Directive") represents a major shift in this area, introducing binding obligations on equal pay, pay reporting, and employee consultation for all EU employers. It applies to both public and private sector organizations and covers not only employees but also job applicants, embedding pay transparency throughout the employment lifecycle.

The EU Directive must be transposed into national law by EU Member States by 7 June 2026, with reporting obligations introduced gradually from June 2027 onwards, depending on company size. These rules will also affect non-EU multinationals with operations in Europe, requiring consistent and transparent pay frameworks across entities. Although the United Kingdom is not bound by the EU Directive, it was monitoring developments closely, with a government consultation on potential equality law reforms.

Given the EU Directive's extensive scope, penalties for non-compliance, and the required involvement of works councils and employee representatives, organizations should start preparing now to ensure compliance across all affected jurisdictions. EU Member States may also impose additional national requirements beyond the EU Directive's baseline framework, making early alignment and strategic coordination essential for multinational employers.

Works Council and Trade Union Involvement

The EU Directive strengthens employee participation by giving employee representatives a clear role in promoting equal pay. Employers must inform and consult employee representatives, such as the Works Council or trade unions, on its methodology for establishing pay structures and the results of pay transparency reporting.

The concept of employee representation is not narrowly defined in this context and may be further specified in national implementing legislation. As a result, even small employers may be required to involve their employees' representative(s). Where the pay transparency reporting reveals a gender pay gap of more than 5%, the employer must conduct a pay assessment together with employee representative(s). Employee representatives also will be involved in developing and monitoring measures to correct unjustified pay differences. The EU Directive thus ensures that pay transparency and equality becomes a collaborative process involving both management and labor rather than a purely administrative exercise.

Single Source Principle

The EU Directive introduces the concept of a "single source," which requires pay comparisons between equal categories of workers across multiple entities when the remuneration for employees at those entities is determined by the same central body. "Single source" describes pay conditions that are set under a centralized or shared policy between companies, such as by a parent company for its subsidiary or otherwise by collective agreement. The principle does not extend reporting or pay assessment obligations beyond each legal employer, but it can affect how comparability is determined in equal pay claims. This may impact multinational companies and matrix-organizations that use a "single source" pay-approach.

Timelines

The EU Directive must be transposed into national law by 7 June 2026. However, many Member States have not yet published draft legislation or indicated that implementation may be delayed, meaning that the transposition deadline is unlikely to be met. Under the EU Directive, reporting obligations will be introduced gradually, although exact dates may vary depending on when each national implementation act takes effect:

By 7 June 2027: First reporting for employers with 250 or more employees, and annually thereafter.

By 7 June 2027: First reporting for employers with 150–249 employees, and every three years thereafter.

By 7 June 2031: First reporting for employers with 100–149 employees, and every three years thereafter.

Enforcement and Remedies

The EU Directive introduces robust remedies and enforcement mechanisms. In cases of alleged pay discrimination, once an employee presents indicative facts to support an equal pay violation, the burden of proof shifts to the employer to demonstrate that no pay discrimination occurred. When merit is found on such claims, employees are entitled to full compensation, restoring them to the position they would have been in had the violation not taken place, including full back pay.

The EU Directive also provides protection against retaliation, ensuring that employees who exercise their rights or support others in doing so are safeguarded from adverse treatment. In addition, fines will be imposed under national law for non-compliance, reflecting the seriousness of the infringement. Finally, public disclosure of gender pay gap data under the reporting obligations to a designated national authority presents reputational risks to employers.

Three Key Takeaways

Employers should begin conducting internal pay audits and review existing remuneration frameworks well ahead of national implementation of the EU Directive. Early preparation will allow companies to identify potential gender pay gaps and align internal policies with the EU Directive's transparency and equal pay objectives. Employers should also involve employee representatives—such as Works Councils and trade unions—at an early stage when designing or adjusting pay structures and preparing transparency reports. Timely engagement supports compliance, helps anticipate potential concerns, and strengthens social dialogue before formal consultation becomes mandatory. Finally, centralized decision-making regarding employee pay across multiple entities may inadvertently broaden the scope of equal pay comparisons under the "single source" principle. This is to be considered both on a national and an international level.

