Employment Law Bulletin - October 2025

Welcome to the October edition of our Employment Law Bulletin

Our readers and clients continue to watch the progress of the Employment Rights Bill with interest, and some concern, as it nears the completion of its passage through parliament. Our first article this month summarises the recent progress of the Bill, including amendments made by the House of Lords and rejected by the House of Commons, and the likely next steps for this significant change to employment legislation.



The Government's review of the parental leave and pay system began in July 2025. In our second article we cover the Government's recent response to a report of the Women and Equality Committee which recommended significant changes to paternity leave and pay.



We are seeing an increase in the number of employment tribunal claims brought against our clients in the not-for-profit sector. Our final article sets out top tips for charity employers facing tribunal claims, focusing on the particular risks and obligations for charity employers involved in tribunal proceedings.



