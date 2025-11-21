Employment Law Bulletin - October 2025

- in United Kingdom
Welcome to the October edition of our Employment Law Bulletin
Our readers and clients continue to watch the progress of the
Employment Rights Bill with interest, and some concern, as it nears
the completion of its passage through parliament. Our first article
this month summarises the recent progress of the Bill, including
amendments made by the House of Lords and rejected by the House of
Commons, and the likely next steps for this significant change to
employment legislation.
The Government's review of the parental leave and pay system began in July 2025. In our second article we cover the Government's recent response to a report of the Women and Equality Committee which recommended significant changes to paternity leave and pay.
We are seeing an increase in the number of employment tribunal claims brought against our clients in the not-for-profit sector. Our final article sets out top tips for charity employers facing tribunal claims, focusing on the particular risks and obligations for charity employers involved in tribunal proceedings.
The next in our series of Employment Brunch Briefings takes place on 9 December 2025 and is our annual employment law update, taking a look at the key cases and legislative changes in the last 12 months, along with upcoming changes under the Employment Rights Act. Please note that this is a free in-person event at our Leeds office and places are limited. Please click the link below to book your place.
Alacoque Marvin
Editor
e: alacoque.marvin@wrigleys.co.uk
t: 0113 204 1148
Recent Articles
Employment Rights Bill nears final stages
An update for employers on parliamentary progress and next steps for the ERB.
Government issues response to Women and Equalities
Committee report on Paternity and Shared Parental
Leave
No firm commitments from Government on improving paternity rights.
Top tips for small and medium-sized charity employers
facing an Employment Tribunal claim
Charity leaders' unique obligations and circumstances pose specific challenges.
