Employment Law Bulletin - August 2025

Our first article this month provides an update on the progress of the Employment Rights Bill, focusing on the key amendments following the report stage in the House of Lords. The Bill is expected to return to the House of Commons for consideration of these further amendments before it is passed into law in the Autumn.



We report on the Court of Appeal case of Leicester City Council v Parmar which highlights the increased risk of discrimination claims where processes and decision-making involving employees are not well documented and lawful motivation for actions cannot be evidenced in tribunal.



We also cover the interesting County Court case of Haynes v The English Blackball Pool Federation which followed the Supreme Court's decision on the meaning of "sex" in the Equality Act when deciding that a trans woman pool player had not been discriminated against when she was excluded from a women's competition.



The next in our series of free virtual Employment Brunch Briefings takes place online on Tuesday 7 October 2025. In this session, delegates will learn about the work of Alcoholics Anonymous, including its work with employers.



Our 34th annual Charity Governance Seminar takes place in Leeds on 16 October 2025. This event is designed for senior leaders and trustees from across the charity sector and will include engaging sessions on topics such as governance, AI, place based philanthropy, and other pressing issues facing charities today.



Employment Rights Bill - Headline of changes following House of Lords report stage

Some significant government-backed changes have been made to key provisions.

Race discrimination: Important lessons for employers from a recent Court of Appeal case

Failure to preserve documentary evidence and disclose relevant documents contributed to finding of race discrimination.

Trans woman's exclusion from women's competition was not gender reassignment discrimination

Judgment follows Supreme Court decision on the meaning of sex under the Equality Act 2010.

Wrigleys' Employment Brunch Briefing

Myth, Reality and Sobriety: How AA can help staff get sober and become the best version of themselves

Date: Tuesday 7 October, 2025 | 10:00 - 11:15

Venue: Zoom

Speakers: Ranjan Bhattacharyya, CEO of Alcoholics Anonymous Great Britain



We invite members of senior leadership teams, trustees involved in people matters and HR professionals to attend the latest installment of our Employment Brunch Briefing series.



In this session, delegates will find out more about AA, including its history and the crucial work it carries out, as well as learning about how they support employers with signposting employees to AA. They will also hear from a member of AA about their personal experience of suffering and recovery from alcoholism.



Wrigleys' 34th Annual Charity Governance Seminar

Date: Thursday 16 October, 2025 | 09:00 - 16:30

Venue: Cloth Hall Court, Quebec Street, Leeds LS1 2HA

Speakers: Ibrahim Hasan, lawyer and director of Act Now training, Paul Price, trustee for Survivors Against Terror, Cleveland Henry, chair of trustees for Leeds Community Foundation, plus colleagues from Wrigleys' charities and social economy team.



We invite senior leaders and trustees from across the charity sector to join us in Leeds for our 34th Charity Governance Seminar. Delegates can expect engaging sessions on topics such as governance, AI, place based philanthropy, and other pressing issues facing charities today.



