Employment Law Bulletin - September 2025

Welcome to the September edition of our Employment Law Bulletin

Our first article this month focuses on the duty to prevent sexual harassment of workers and employees in the course of their employment almost one year after it came into force. Employers are encouraged to take stock of their progress on complying with the preventative duty, and to actively review policies, procedures and learning from specific complaints.



We continue to consider the legal implications of AI in the workplace and our second article takes a look at the interesting possibility that harassment claims might arise from the output of AI tools.



We also report on the recent EAT case of Day v Lewisham & Greenwich NHS Trust which highlights that whistleblowing claims can be brought in relation to detriments which occur after employment has ended, including statements made by a former employer in relation to employment tribunal proceedings brought by the employee.



The next in our series of free virtual Employment Brunch Briefings takes place online on Tuesday 7 October 2025. In this session, delegates will learn about the work of Alcoholics Anonymous, including its work with employers. It would be great to see you there. Please click the link below to book your place.



Our 34th annual Charity Governance Seminar takes place in Leeds on 16 October 2025. This event is designed for senior leaders and trustees from across the charity sector and will include engaging sessions on topics such as governance, AI, place based philanthropy, and other pressing issues facing charities today. Wrigleys' charity law experts will be joined by brilliant keynote speakers from the sector. This is a day which charity leaders won't want to miss. Please click the link below to see the agenda and to secure your place.



Alacoque Marvin

Editor

e: alacoque.marvin@wrigleys.co.uk

t: 0113 204 1148

Recent Articles

Sexual harassment – the new preventative duty one year on

UK employers must take reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment, including third-party harassment, clear policies, training, and risk assess.

Will employers be liable for harassment by an AI tool in the workplace?

Proposed changes to the law may mean AI tools could create third party harassment liabilities.

Whistleblowers are protected from suffering a detriment after termination of employment

Employer's PR statements following tribunal proceedings could have founded whistleblowing claim.

Events

Wrigleys' Employment Brunch Briefing

Myth, Reality and Sobriety: How AA can help staff get sober and become the best version of themselves

Date: Tuesday 7 October, 2025 | 10:00 - 11:15

Venue: Zoom

Speakers: Ranjan, CEO of Alcoholics Anonymous Great Britain



We invite members of senior leadership teams, trustees involved in people matters and HR professionals to attend the latest installment of our Employment Brunch Briefing series.



In this session, delegates will find out more about AA, including its history and the crucial work it carries out, as well as learning about how they support employers with signposting employees to AA. They will also hear from a member of AA about their personal experience of suffering and recovery from alcoholism.



Wrigleys' 34th Annual Charity Governance Seminar

Date: Thursday 16 October, 2025 | 09:00 - 16:30

Venue: Cloth Hall Court, Quebec Street, Leeds LS1 2HA

Speakers: Ibrahim Hasan, lawyer and director of Act Now training, Paul Price, trustee for Survivors Against Terror, Cleveland Henry, chair of trustees for Leeds Community Foundation, plus colleagues from Wrigleys' charities and social economy team.



We invite senior leaders and trustees from across the charity sector to join us in Leeds for our 34th Charity Governance Seminar. Delegates can expect engaging sessions on topics such as governance, AI, place based philanthropy, and other pressing issues facing charities today.



