ARTICLE
11 March 2026

Revised CC20- Charity Fundraising: A Guide To Trustee Duties

WL
Withers LLP

Contributor

Withers LLP logo
Trusted advisors to successful people and businesses across the globe with complex legal needs
Explore Firm Details
The Charity Commission ('the Commission') has updated its CC20 'Charity Fundraising: a guide to trustee duties' guidance on 3 February 2026 to make it more accessible.
United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
Chris Priestley,Philip Reed,Alana Petraske
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Withers LLP are most popular:
  • within Real Estate and Construction, Wealth Management and International Law topic(s)

The Charity Commission ('the Commission') has updated its CC20 'Charity Fundraising: a guide to trustee duties'guidance on 3 February 2026 to make it more accessible. The guidance was last updated 31 October 2022 to reflect the changes brought about by the Charities Act 2022. While the most recent changes appear largely cosmetic, there are few points to consider:

  • AI and fundraising – The updated guidance refers to use of AI tools to write fundraising content and directs readers to Commission guidance if their charity plans to use AI for fundraising.
  • Fundraising Regulator & Code of Practice – The updated guidance places stronger emphasis on adherence to the Code of Fundraising Practice and registering with the Fundraising Regulator.
  • Donor information – The updated guidance sets out specific record-keeping requirements including keeping records of the donor's name, contact details, donation amount & form of payment.
  • Checklist – The 2022 guidance had an accompanying checklist of a series of questions to help trustees evaluate their performance. This has been removed in the updated 2026 guidance.

The new streamlined guidance should prove a simpler and easier document for Trustees to navigate.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Chris Priestley
Chris Priestley
Photo of Philip Reed
Philip Reed
Photo of Roger Waite
Roger Waite
Photo of Alana Petraske
Alana Petraske
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More