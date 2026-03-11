Revised CC20- Charity Fundraising: A Guide To Trustee Duties

The Charity Commission ('the Commission') has updated its CC20 'Charity Fundraising: a guide to trustee duties'guidance on 3 February 2026 to make it more accessible. The guidance was last updated 31 October 2022 to reflect the changes brought about by the Charities Act 2022. While the most recent changes appear largely cosmetic, there are few points to consider:

AI and fundraising – The updated guidance refers to use of AI tools to write fundraising content and directs readers to Commission guidance if their charity plans to use AI for fundraising.

Fundraising Regulator & Code of Practice – The updated guidance places stronger emphasis on adherence to the Code of Fundraising Practice and registering with the Fundraising Regulator.

Donor information – The updated guidance sets out specific record-keeping requirements including keeping records of the donor's name, contact details, donation amount & form of payment.

Checklist – The 2022 guidance had an accompanying checklist of a series of questions to help trustees evaluate their performance. This has been removed in the updated 2026 guidance.

The new streamlined guidance should prove a simpler and easier document for Trustees to navigate.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.