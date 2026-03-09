Shareholder activism continues to grow in the UK, Europe and globally, and any company could become the focus of an activist – or active shareholder.

In this podcast series we will be talking about activism, the themes and trends we are seeing in activist campaigns and how companies can prepare for and respond to an activist approach.

All Episodes

Episode 1: An Introduction to Activism

In the first episode of our shareholder activism podcast series, we give an introduction to activism and look at:

what activism is

what form an activism campaign may take

some of the issues a company may face if it is targeted and

how can companies best prepare for activism.

Speakers: Antonia Kirkby, Knowledge Counsel, Mark Bardell, Partner and Neil Blake, Partner

Episode 2: What can a company do to prepare for an approach by an activist?

In the second episode of our shareholder activism podcast series, we talk about how companies are increasingly planning for an approach by an activist. We discuss in particular:

what companies can be doing now so that they are ready in the event of an activist coming on to their share register; and

how boards should respond at the point when an activist does make an approach or acquires shares in the company.

Speakers: Antonia Kirkby, Knowledge Counsel, Mark Bardell, Partner and Greg Mulley, Partner

Episode 3: Activism and AGMs

In this episode of our shareholder activism podcast series, we discuss activism and AGMs, including:

why we see more activism around AGMs,

the sorts of areas that activists target and

what companies can do to prepare ahead of their next AGM.

Speakers: Antonia Kirkby, Knowledge Counsel, Mark Bardell, Partner and Gareth Sykes, Partner

Episode 4: Activism and M&A

In this episode of our shareholder activism podcast series, we look at activism in the context of M&A. We discuss how shareholders can:

encourage M&A, by pushing companies to pursue a transaction;

influence M&A, for example by agitating for a higher price from the bidder on a takeover offer; or

threaten M&A, by seeking to block a transaction.

We also discuss what parties can do to prepare for or ward off a transaction being challenged by a shareholder or group of shareholders.

Speakers: Antonia Kirkby, Knowledge Counsel, Robert Moore, Partner and Laura Ackroyd, Senior Associate.

Episode 5: Shareholder influence on M&A

In this episode we talk about the influence we have seen shareholders have on recent transactions.

Areas we discuss include shareholders:

pushing for M&A

influencing M&A, including through the use of irrevocable undertakings and stub equity

looking to block deals; and

being directly targeted for support by both targets and bidders.

We also discuss the key takeaways for companies when dealing with shareholders.

Speakers: Antonia Kirkby, Knowledge Counsel and Greg Mulley, Partner.

Episode 6: Shareholder opposition on some recent takeovers by way of scheme

In this episode, we talk about a number of recent takeovers by way of scheme where the target shareholders have either voted the scheme down, or the vote has been very close.

We also look at what parties can do if it looks like the vote will be close.

Speakers: Antonia Kirkby, Knowledge Counsel and Robert Moore, Partner.

