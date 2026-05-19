Shepherd And Wedderburn Named Legal Firm Of The Year At British Business Awards

Shepherd and Wedderburn has been recognized as Legal Firm of the Year at the British Business Awards 2026, an accolade celebrating outstanding performance in business success, innovation, workplace culture, customer impact and societal contribution.

Shepherd and Wedderburn is a leading, independent Scottish-headquartered UK law firm, with offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, London and Dublin. With a history stretching back to 1768, establishing long-standing relationships of trust, rooted in legal advice and client service of the highest quality, is our hallmark.

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Shepherd and Wedderburn has been named Legal Firm of the Year at the British Business Awards 2026 held in Edinburgh.

The award recognises outstanding performance across a range of measures, including business success, innovation, workplace culture, customer impact and contribution to society.

The British Business Awards celebrate organisations helping to shape the future of UK enterprise. The 2026 ceremony brought together senior business leaders from across the UK and helped raise over £1 million for homelessness charity Social Bite.

Commenting on the win, Andy Hall, Managing Partner, said, “This award is a real credit to our people and the values that underpin everything we do. Staying close to our clients, understanding their goals and challenges, and consistently delivering high‑quality, commercially focused advice is at the heart of our success. I am incredibly proud of the culture we have built, and the commitment shown every day by colleagues across the firm.”

The Legal Firm of the Year title further reinforces Shepherd and Wedderburn’s position as a leading law firm, recognised across the UK for the strength of its people, culture and delivery for clients.

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