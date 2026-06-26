EU MAR Reforms: New Insider List Format Applies From 5 July 2026

- within Antitrust/Competition Law and Law Department Performance topic(s)
Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2026/1291, containing the revised templates for insider lists, has been published in the Official Journal of the EU and will apply from 5 July 2026.
Mandatory new format
From that date, issuers subject to EU MAR will be required to use the new prescribed format for insiders lists, replacing the existing templates under Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2022/1210.
EU / UK divergence
There is no corresponding change under UK MAR. For dual-listed issuers, this introduces a clear divergence in documentation requirements across the two regimes.
MAR reforms in context
This development forms part of the broader package of reforms introduced by the EU Listing Act. For an overview of recent MAR changes, see our earlier briefing here.
This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.[View Source]