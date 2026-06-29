Shareholder Litigation – Actions & Remedies In Disputes Between Shareholders

Whether between co-founders, minority and majority shareholders or involving a joint venture, assessing the litigation strategies and remedies available in the early phases of a dispute ensures shareholders...

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An overview of the remedies available in complex shareholder disputes, along with strategic considerations for shareholders considering their options.

Key Takeaway

Shareholder disputes can cause significant disruption to a business if disagreements continue to escalate or are left unresolved. The most appropriate course of action will depend on the nature of the disagreement between the shareholders, how entrenched the parties are in their positions and the relief sought.

Whether between co-founders, minority and majority shareholders or involving a joint venture, assessing the litigation strategies and remedies available in the early phases of a dispute ensures shareholders are prepared to bring a shareholder litigation claim if and when necessary.

The Role of the Shareholders' Agreement and Company Articles of Association

The shareholders’ agreement is often the first port of call to consider before formal legal action is commenced, as a breach of provision(s) contained within the agreement may alone be sufficient to bring a claim. Claims may also arise based on a breach of the obligations contained within the company articles of association.

Along with clauses governing the rights, responsibilities and protections granted to shareholders, the shareholders’ agreement may contain voluntary or mandatory dispute resolution provisions which encourage or prescribe shareholders to resolve disputes through specific means.

Actions and Remedies in Shareholder Disputes

The remedies available to shareholders depend on the conduct at issue and whether the wrong complained of is one suffered by the shareholder personally as a member, or by the company itself. This distinction determines who the claimant is and what relief can be sought, though some routes can be pursued in parallel.

The key statutory options and remedies are:

Unfair prejudice petitions

Derivative claims; and

Just and equitable winding up.

Unfair Prejudice Petitions

An unfair prejudice petition may be brought where the company's affairs have been conducted in a manner that is unfairly prejudicial to the interests of some or all members. Claims, often referred to as s994 petitions, are made under section 994 of the Companies Act 2006 and the court has discretion as to the remedy.

Unfair prejudice petitions are frequently sought by minority shareholders. Common grounds include:

Exclusion from management;

Misappropriation of assets;

Breach of legitimate expectations; and

Failure to pay dividends.

The most common remedy is a buy-out order which requires the majority to purchase the petitioner’s shares at a ‘fair value’, which is typically assessed by independent valuation experts instructed by the parties.

Unfair prejudice petitions have been the subject of the following recent English case law:

THG v Zedra Trust Company (Jersey) Ltd [2026] UKSC 6, which confirmed that no statutory limitation period applies to s994 petitions. However, the Supreme Court confirmed that unjustified delay may lead the court to refuse or tailor the relief it grants — delay is therefore a live tactical consideration even without a time bar. This decision removes the procedural barrier of statutory limitation for minority shareholders who wish to pursue historic shareholder misconduct.

who wish to pursue historic shareholder misconduct. Ronnan & Anor v Stansfield & Anor [2025] EWHC 2034 (Ch), which addressed the limited circumstances in which unfair prejudice claims can be brought by majority shareholders. In that case the petition was dismissed: the majority petitioners had not established that it was practically impossible (not merely difficult) to use their corporate control to pursue the more appropriate remedy of a company claim against the director. The case is instructive as to the high bar majority shareholders must clear to bring a s994 petition.

Derivative Claims

A derivative claim allows a shareholder to bring proceedings on behalf of the company against a director for wrongs committed against the company itself. Under s260(3) of the Companies Act 2006, the cause of action must arise from an act or omission involving negligence, default, breach of duty (including fiduciary duty) or breach of trust by a director. It does not extend to a director’s contractual obligations owed to the company, which are enforceable by the company through ordinary litigation.

Derivative claims - governed by sections 260-264 of the Companies Act - are relatively rare and require the prior permission of the court. To obtain permission, the shareholder must first demonstrate a prima facie case.

Our recent article discusses the limitations of limited liability and the circumstances which may give rise to personal liability for directors, including in the absence of allegations of dishonesty.

Just and Equitable Winding Up

A shareholder may petition the court to wind up the company on just and equitable grounds under s122(1)(g) Insolvency Act 1986. Often a last resort, courts are reluctant to grant this where another remedy (such as a buy-out) is available and adequate.

However, the court may consider winding up the company where there has been a breakdown of mutual trust, deadlock at board or shareholder level, or where it finds the underlying foundation of the company has eroded.

Breach of Shareholders’ Agreement Claims

Where a shareholders' agreement is in place, a shareholder may have direct contractual claims against other shareholders or directors for breach of its terms, for example a non-compete obligation or dividend policy provision. Claims of this nature are available alongside and independently of the statutory remedies discussed in this article.

Tortious Claims

In some circumstances, claims in tort may also arise in disputes involving allegations of deliberate misconduct e.g.: where a director or shareholder has:

induced a breach of contract;

committed economic torts such as unlawful means conspiracy; and/or

engaged in fraudulent misrepresentation.

Common law claims may also be available in quasi-partnerships where shareholders owe duties to each other, beyond those outlined in the formal documents.

Injunctive Relief and Interim Remedies

A shareholder may seek injunctive relief, in conjunction with the main claim (e.g.an unfair prejudice petition) to prevent specific acts such as the dilution of shares, the transfer of assets, or a proposed board decision, pending the outcome of the substantive claim.

These are usually interim remedies governed by the American Cyanamid principles, requiring the court to be satisfied there is a serious question to be tried, that damages would not be an adequate remedy, and that the balance of convenience favours granting relief.

Strategic Considerations Before Commencing Proceedings

Regardless of which route is ultimately pursued, shareholders should take early steps to identify and preserve relevant documents, communications and financial records and consider:

The merits of their case: Consider the strength of the factual and legal position, the availability and quality of evidence and the likely range of outcomes.

Consider the strength of the factual and legal position, the availability and quality of evidence and the likely range of outcomes. The proportionality of pursuing litigation : Assess the cost of litigation relative to the value at stake, the likely relief available and the impact on the business and shareholdings.

: Assess the cost of litigation relative to the value at stake, the likely relief available and the impact on the business and shareholdings. The feasibility of ADR: Determine whether negotiation, mediation, or other ADR methods may be effective, either in parallel with, prior to, or if appropriate, in place of formal proceedings.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.