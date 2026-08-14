Alex Brereton Comments On The High Court’s Decision In Potanina V Potanin

Alex Brereton, Partner in our Family & Relationships department, comments on the latest development in the long-running litigation between Natalia Potanina and Vladimir Potanin. The High Court declined to continue injunctions that sought to prevent the husband from relying on orders obtained in the Russian courts, marking another significant chapter in a dispute that has been before courts in multiple jurisdictions for more than a decade.

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Alex’s comments were published in ICLG, Solicitors Journal, and The Law Society Gazette, 13 August 2026.

Alex Brereton, Partner in our Family & Relationships department, comments on the latest development in the long-running litigation between Natalia Potanina and Vladimir Potanin. The High Court declined to continue injunctions that sought to prevent the husband from relying on orders obtained in the Russian courts, marking another significant chapter in a dispute that has been before courts in multiple jurisdictions for more than a decade.

The judgment addresses complex questions of international litigation, including the use of an “anti-anti suit injunction” and the extent to which the English courts should intervene in proceedings taking place overseas. The court ultimately concluded that principles of comity, under which courts respect and recognise decisions made in other jurisdictions, weighed against granting the relief sought by the wife.

The judgment follows earlier successes for the wife in the English courts, including obtaining permission to pursue a financial claim in England under Part III of the Matrimonial and Family Proceedings Act 1984. On this occasion, however, the court found in favour of the husband, determining that his conduct in the Russian proceedings was not sufficiently unconscionable, vexatious or oppressive to justify the injunctions remaining in place.

Commenting on the ruling, Alex highlights the court’s observation that, while parallel litigation in multiple jurisdictions may be undesirable, it is not prohibited in principle. The decision underscores the challenges faced by courts when balancing international comity with the protection of parties involved in cross-border disputes.

Looking ahead, the litigation appears far from over. The court granted a stay to enable the wife to seek permission to appeal, meaning further proceedings may follow. If the appeal is unsuccessful, the financial consequences arising from the Russian orders could be substantial, adding yet another layer of complexity to one of the most closely watched international family law disputes in recent years.

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