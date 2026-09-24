Thames Valley Colleagues Turn Action Into Support For Royal Berks Charity

Colleagues in HCR Law’s Thames Valley office have spent the past year fundraising, volunteering and taking on challenges to support Royal Berks Charity and make a difference to patients...

Colleagues in HCR Law’s Thames Valley office have spent the past year fundraising, volunteering and taking on challenges to support Royal Berks Charity and make a difference to patients, families and staff at the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust.

Now in its second year, the partnership has a personal connection for the team. It began after a colleague’s family experienced the care provided by the hospital’s ICU first-hand. Since then, that experience has inspired a wider commitment across the office.

A key focus of the partnership is the ICU family room project, which aims to create a more comfortable and supportive space for families staying close to loved ones receiving intensive care. Team members visited the unit to learn more about the project and see how their fundraising could help improve the experience of families during an incredibly difficult time.

At Christmas, colleagues helped bring festive cheer to the hospital by donating gifts and wrapping presents for the elderly care ward. They also wrote cards for NHS staff working throughout the holiday period, recognising their dedication to patient care.

Back in the office, fundraising has taken many forms. A ‘Blind Date with a Book’ initiative encouraged colleagues to choose a wrapped book without knowing its title, raising money while encouraging reading.

The office tuck shop has also become a simple way to support the charity, turning everyday treats into regular donations. Seasonal fundraising activities have included a Valentine’s bake-off, which extended to treats for pets.

For those looking for a more active challenge, colleagues have taken part in Tough Mudder London West events, tackling obstacle courses featuring freezing water, mud crawls and other endurance tests.

The team also joined the annual HSBC Charity Touch Rugby Tournament, which raises funds for St Michael’s Hospice in North Hampshire. Held in memory of an HSBC colleague, the event brings together teams from across the business community for a day of friendly competition while supporting an important local cause.

And the fundraising isn’t slowing down. In September, the team will host its own fundraising padel tournament.

Alongside fundraising, colleagues have volunteered at the Royal Berkshire Hospital’s Oasis Wellbeing Garden, helping with gardening and maintenance. The space provides hospital staff with a place to rest and recharge away from busy wards, and volunteering offered a hands-on opportunity to support their wellbeing.

The Thames Valley office plans to continue building on the partnership through more fundraising, volunteering and team-led activities, helping Royal Berks Charity improve experiences for patients, families and staff across the hospital.

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