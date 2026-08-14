Company Ownership, Share Registers And Corporate Governance: Lessons From Palmer v P1 Pit Stop

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Why the register of members matters for company ownership, corporate governance, sales, investments, charities and not-for-profit organisations.

When acting on company sales, investments and governance reviews, one of the first questions that needs to be answered is simple: who owns the company?

The recent High Court decision in Palmer & Anor v P1 Pit Stop Ltd & Ors is a useful reminder that the answer is not always as straightforward as Companies House may suggest. The court was asked to determine ownership of a company whose register of members had never been maintained.

That may sound unusual. In practice, however, incomplete statutory registers, missing share registers and inconsistent company records arise more often than many organisations realise, particularly when a sale, investment, governance review or corporate restructuring brings those records under scrutiny.

Why the Register of Members Matters for Company Ownership

Directors manage the company. Members own it. In a company limited by shares, the members are the shareholders. Their names, shareholdings and the date they became members should be recorded in the company’s register of members.

That register is not just a filing exercise. It is the company’s legal record of ownership.

The register of members is separate and distinct from the information kept on Companies House, and companies are required under law to maintain one. Companies House filings are important in helping determine company ownership and shareholdings, but they are not definitive nor are they a substitute for keeping a proper statutory register of members. If the register is wrong, the public record may simply repeat the error.

Why Share Register Problems Can Affect Company Sales and Investments

This is where the point becomes commercial. A buyer or investor will want comfort that the seller owns the shares being sold, that historic allotments and transfers were valid and that no one else can later claim an interest in the company.

If the share registers do not support that position, the issue can delay due diligence, increase legal costs, reduce buyer confidence and, in some cases, affect value. Share register problems are often treated as administrative until they become a transaction issue. By then, they are usually harder and more expensive to resolve.

Why the Register of Members Matters for Charities and Not-for-Profit Organisations

Although Palmer concerned a company limited by shares, the same principle matters for companies limited by guarantee. These structures are commonly used by charities, clubs, membership bodies, community organisations, sports bodies, trade associations and other not-for-profit organisations.

A company limited by guarantee will not have shareholders or share capital, but it will still have members. Those members may approve changes to the articles, appoint or remove directors, vote on mergers or restructurings, and decide whether the organisation should be wound up.

For a charity or membership organisation, uncertainty over who the members are can therefore call into question whether key decisions have been made validly.

Correcting a Register of Members and Resolving Ownership Disputes

Most historic register issues can be corrected without litigation. Where ownership or membership is genuinely disputed, however, an application to rectify the register may be needed. In Palmer, the court confirmed that its powers under section 125 of the Companies Act 2006 can extend to creating a register where one has never existed.

In practice, we often see issues with statutory registers, share ownership records and Companies House filings during corporate transactions, governance reviews and shareholder disputes. If those records do not align with the parties’ expectations, what may look like an administrative gap can quickly become a legal issue affecting ownership, control and deal certainty.

Each ownership dispute will turn on its own facts and records, making early review and correction of company registers particularly important.

Key Takeaway

The practical lesson from Palmer is clear: good corporate governance starts with knowing who owns the company. Whether the organisation is a trading company, a family company, a charity, a membership body or another not-for-profit structure, the register of members is not a box-ticking document. It is the legal foundation for ownership, control and decision-making.

If your organisation is preparing for a sale, investment, governance review or constitutional change, it is worth checking the statutory registers early. It is usually far easier to fix the records before another party, regulator or court is asking the same question.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.