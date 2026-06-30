Reflections on the 2026 AGM and reporting season

This publication examines key developments from the 2026 AGM and reporting season, analyzing emerging trends in corporate governance, executive compensation, and climate-related disclosures. The analysis explores how UK companies are adapting to new regulatory requirements and responding to evolving shareholder expectations across governance practices.

A&O Shearman was formed in 2024 via the merger of two historic firms, Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling. With nearly 4,000 lawyers globally, we are equally fluent in English law, U.S. law and the laws of the world’s most dynamic markets. This combination creates a new kind of law firm, one built to achieve unparalleled outcomes for our clients on their most complex, multijurisdictional matters – everywhere in the world. A firm that advises at the forefront of the forces changing the current of global business and that is unrivalled in its global strength. Our clients benefit from the collective experience of teams who work with many of the world’s most influential companies and institutions, and have a history of precedent-setting innovations. Together our lawyers advise more than a third of NYSE-listed businesses, a fifth of the NASDAQ and a notable proportion of the London Stock Exchange, the Euronext, Euronext Paris and the Tokyo and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.

Article Insights

A&O Shearman are most popular: within Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring, Consumer Protection and Law Department Performance topic(s)

As the 2026 AGM and reporting season passes its peak, we take stock of what we’ve seen across the market so far this year—and look ahead to what the future may bring.

Key themes covered include:

AGM formats, including the continued discussion around virtual-only AGMs

market practice and voting trends for disapplication of pre-emption rights resolutions

first reporting under the UK Corporate Governance Code 2024, and preparations for reporting under Provision 29

executive compensation, including the market response to the Investment Association’s revised Principles of Remuneration and the ongoing drive for competitiveness with U.S. executive pay

an update on climate-related governance, including climate-related resolutions, reporting and shareholder dissent, and developments in sustainability-related reporting (UK SRS and ISSB alignment, FCA proposals, and the EU Omnibus I impact on CSRD/CSDDD), and future reporting readiness.

Please download our publication below.

You can find further information on the support we can provide for Annual Reports and AGMs as well as details of some value-added services in our brochure.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.