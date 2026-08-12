New (And Improved) AIM Rules

The London Stock Exchange has implemented significant revisions to the AIM Rules for Companies following its June 2026 consultation paper, introducing substantial changes to admission requirements, transaction thresholds, and disclosure obligations. These reforms include replacing traditional working capital statements with targeted financial disclosures, introducing a voluntary Capital Access Window for fundraising suspensions, and aligning substantial transaction thresholds with Main Market standards at 2

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The revisions to the AIM Rules for Companies proposed by the London Stock Exchange, following on from its June 2026 consultation paper (AIM Notice 62), are now in force.

The key changes adopted by the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") and contained in the revised AIM Rules for Companies (the "Revised AIM Rules") (found here), are summarised below:

Removing the working capital statement and replacing it with specific financial disclosures: The traditional working capital statement in an AIM admission document has been replaced with targeted disclosures covering capital resources, financial obligations and future fundraising needs over a 12-month period.

The traditional working capital statement in an AIM admission document has been replaced with targeted disclosures covering capital resources, financial obligations and future fundraising needs over a 12-month period. Capital Access Window: A new voluntary mechanism enabling AIM companies to request a temporary suspension of their securities during an equity fundraise, for the purpose of managing the fundraising process and reducing market volatility, has been introduced.

A new voluntary mechanism enabling AIM companies to request a temporary suspension of their securities during an equity fundraise, for the purpose of managing the fundraising process and reducing market volatility, has been introduced. Alignment of class tests for substantial transactions with Main Market: The class test threshold for substantial transactions has been increased from 10% to 25%, aligning AIM with the Main Market.

The class test threshold for substantial transactions has been increased from 10% to 25%, aligning AIM with the Main Market. Express admission route: The previous AIM Designated Market Route has been replace with a new Express Market Route offering expanded jurisdictional eligibility and a reduced Schedule One Announcement period of three clear business days. Additionally, there will be an accelerated process for Main Market applicants.

The previous AIM Designated Market Route has been replace with a new Express Market Route offering expanded jurisdictional eligibility and a reduced Schedule One Announcement period of three clear business days. Additionally, there will be an accelerated process for Main Market applicants. Dual market admission route: A new dual market route has been introduced. Companies seeking simultaneous IPO admissions to both an Express Market and to AIM, are permitted to rely on Express Market admission documents, provided they raise a minimum of £6 million.

A new dual market route has been introduced. Companies seeking simultaneous IPO admissions to both an Express Market and to AIM, are permitted to rely on Express Market admission documents, provided they raise a minimum of £6 million. Buyer beware: Specific buyer-beware language is now embedded into the Revised AIM Rules. This will require a prominent bold disclosure on the first page of every AIM admission document stating that AIM is a buyer-beware market

Specific buyer-beware language is now embedded into the Revised AIM Rules. This will require a prominent bold disclosure on the first page of every AIM admission document stating that AIM is a buyer-beware market Proxy adviser engagement: AIM companies are allowed to voluntarily disclose details of their engagement with proxy advisers.

AIM companies are allowed to voluntarily disclose details of their engagement with proxy advisers. Third party commentary and right of reply: AIM companies may reply to third-party commentary and speculation.

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