Earlier Exit Planning Is Reshaping Lancashire Business Strategies — What Business Owners Should Do Now

Business owners in Lancashire are increasingly planning their exits earlier than ever before, driven by a shift in mindset that views businesses as strategic investments rather than lifelong ventures. This trend is reshaping the regional M&A landscape and influencing buy-and-build strategies across the North West.

Business owners across Lancashire are beginning to plan for their exit earlier than ever, driven by changing attitudes and a greater understanding of business succession, according to leading corporate lawyer Brett Cooper.

With over almost 20 years’ experience in corporate dealmaking, he breaks down what’s driving this trend, how it’s influencing buy-and-build activity and what it means for business owners considering a sale.

Owners are planning exits earlier & more deliberately

A growing number of people are looking at their businesses as investments and becoming more aware of the journey towards exit, rather than unexpectedly finding that they’ve built highly saleable businesses.

Although reports show that the early part of this year has been quieter for transactions, these planned exits have been a recurring feature of the market during the year to date. People are continuing to plan for business sales.

Experian MarketIQ data for Q1 2026 shows that despite geopolitical uncertainty affecting some areas of the North West M&A market, the volume of deals under £10m was only marginally down on last year. Resilience had continued throughout the year so far, with many owners still completing planned business sales.

What early planning looks like in practice

People are increasingly getting in touch with us earlier in the process, whether that’s about their future retirement or other reasons to exit. That allows us to work with the owner and their other professional advisers to plan for this exit more holistically and ensure that businesses are prepared.

We recently supported the sale of a family-owned business where the offer came several years earlier than they originally planned to exit — but the business was in a position to act quickly, allowing them to capitalise on the interest.

Why buy-and-build strategies are gaining ground

The shift towards people viewing businesses as investments and planning earlier for exit was also encouraging owners to consider different routes to growth, with buy-and-build strategies continuing to grow in popularity among active buyers. Under this model, companies acquire businesses with similar or complementary operations to increase their scale, achieve vertical integration or enter new markets.

Through both our corporate clients and our wider True North community, we’re seeing more ambition and understanding among Lancashire business owners about how to grow a business than in previous decades. Owners who are looking to grow more quickly than they can organically are increasingly turning to acquisition, often as part of their own future exit strategy.

Many of these companies are private equity-backed or supported by other forms of external capital, giving them the capacity to act on the acquisition opportunities being created as more owners prepare their businesses for sale.

Could political & economic uncertainty affect exit plans?

Looking ahead, external political and economic factors could also shape market sentiment over the coming months.

There’s inevitably speculation about the tax measures that could feature in the new Prime Minister’s first Budget. While no changes affecting business disposals have been confirmed, the uncertainty may encourage some owners who are already considering a sale to review their timetable and accelerate completion.

Why commercial factors should drive your exit

Despite that uncertainty, business owners should avoid allowing speculation over tax policy to dictate transaction timing, with deals ultimately needing to stand on their commercial merits.

The most successful exits rarely happen by accident. Whether a transaction takes place next year or in ten years’ time, the businesses that create the most value are usually those that start planning early.

Nowadays, owners are much more aware of the importance of keeping their options open and understanding the different routes available to them. That shift in mindset is one of the most significant developments that we've seen in the corporate market over recent years.

How we can support your plans

Our corporate team includes more than 75 legal experts and advised on transactions worth a combined £900m in 2025, as well as delivering a fourth consecutive year of dealmaking growth. We work alongside business owners throughout every stage of the process, helping them to prepare for sale, manage risk and achieve their objectives.

Through the True North network, we also bring together more than 650 privately owned businesses, policymakers and other leaders from across the North to share insights and address the issues shaping regional growth.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.