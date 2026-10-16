Corporate Law Update: 26 September - 2 October

This week:

FCA sets out roadmap for listed company sustainability reporting

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published Policy Statement PS26/19, in which it has set out the new rules under which companies listed in the UK will be required to disclose against the UK Sustainability Reporting Standards (UK SRS).

The new regime replaces the previous requirement for listed companies to disclose against the Recommendations of the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), which was disbanded in 2023.

The FCA had originally proposed comply or explain reporting under UK SRS S1, but mandatory disclosure under UK SRS S2. However, following feedback to its consultation, disclosure under the new regime will now operate across all components of UK SRS on a comply or explain basis.

The new regime will apply to accounting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2027, with first reporting from 2028, although companies may begin reporting earlier on a voluntary basis. However, companies will be able to take advantage of a one-year relief from Scope 3 disclosures and a two-year relief from UK SRS S1 disclosures.

Alongside this, the FCA is seeking views (via Primary Market Bulletin 66) on a new technical note (TN 803.1) on disclosures under UK SRS. The new note will set out the FCA’s expectations regarding the level of detail expected of issuers when preparing disclosures, including when choosing to explain (rather than comply).

Read our separate article for more on the new requirement for listed companies to comply or explain against UK Sustainability Reporting Standards

Read FCA Policy Statement PS26/19 (opens PDF)

Read FCA Primary Market Bulletin 66

Access the UK Listing Rules (Sustainability Reporting Standards Disclosure) Instrument 2026 (FCA 2026/56) (opens PDF)

FRC publishes mythbuster on cyber controls

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) has published a new mythbuster for companies on reporting on cyber security, particularly in light of UK Corporate Governance Code Provision 29.

Provision 29 requires a company’s directors to (among other things) confirm in the company’s annual report that the company’s material controls are effective as at its balance sheet date.

The FRC notes that cyber security is a significant issue for companies, and that many companies will attribute material controls to cyber security. It recommends that companies keep their cyber risks, controls and resilience arrangements under regular review, adapting them as the threat landscape and their own exposure change.

The guidance also acknowledges that some companies are concerned that reporting on cyber controls may entail disclosing commercially sensitive information. It notes that reporting on cyber should not disclose specific technical controls used to prevent or mitigate cyber harm.

The FRC also acknowledges concerns that a subsequent cyber incident could call into question the effectiveness of a company’s earlier effectiveness declaration. The guidance notes that reporting on cyber, including under Provision 29, does not guarantee that a company will not subsequently experience a cyber incident.

Read the FRC’s mythbuster on reporting on cyber security and controls (opens PDF)

Other items