Commercially Connected - September 2026

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This month's edition explores key developments affecting businesses across consumer protection, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and regulatory reform. This month we cover:

Welcome to the September 2026 edition of Commercially Connected, highlighting key UK and EU developments shaping the commercial, regulatory and technology landscape.

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As a global top 10 law practice, Eversheds Sutherland provides legal advice and solutions to an international client base which includes some of the world’s largest multinationals.

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