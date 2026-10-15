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15 October 2026

Commercially Connected - September 2026

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Eversheds Sutherland

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As a global top 10 law practice, Eversheds Sutherland provides legal advice and solutions to an international client base which includes some of the world’s largest multinationals.
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Eversheds Sutherland provides essential legal disclaimers and information access points for their website visitors. The materials presented serve general informational purposes while directing users to consult qualified legal professionals for specific matters. This page establishes the framework for understanding the firm's legal structure and accessing their Commercially Connected insights series.
United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
Sara C. Ellis and Angela Kindness
Welcome to the September 2026 edition of Commercially Connected, highlighting key UK and EU developments shaping the commercial, regulatory and technology landscape.

This month's edition explores key developments affecting businesses across consumer protection, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and regulatory reform.

This month we cover:

  • EU Empowering Consumers for the Green Transition Directive now applies across EU Member States
  • latest AI developments, including calls for a UK AI Act and new AI governance measures
  • new National Cyber Security Centre guidance on AI, cyber risk and adversary simulation
  • UK Government proposals aimed at accelerating policymaking and reducing procedural constraints

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Sara C. Ellis
Sara C. Ellis
Photo of Angela Kindness
Angela Kindness
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