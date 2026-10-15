Commercially Connected - September 2026

Welcome to the September 2026 edition of Commercially Connected, highlighting key UK and EU developments shaping the commercial, regulatory and technology landscape.
This month's edition explores key developments affecting businesses across consumer protection, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and regulatory reform.
This month we cover:
- EU Empowering Consumers for the Green Transition Directive now applies across EU Member States
- latest AI developments, including calls for a UK AI Act and new AI governance measures
- new National Cyber Security Centre guidance on AI, cyber risk and adversary simulation
- UK Government proposals aimed at accelerating policymaking and reducing procedural constraints
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