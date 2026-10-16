Why Early Due Diligence Can Make A Difference In Independent School Transactions

The independent education sector continues to see considerable activity amid ongoing consolidation, with charitable collaborations, mergers and acquisitions announced regularly as schools seek to secure their long-term futures.

Against that backdrop, the key question is not whether due diligence should be carried out, but when.

In the current climate, where budgets are under pressure and governing bodies are rightly scrutinising every commitment of time and resource, moving straight into a full transaction process, including comprehensive legal and financial due diligence, can feel like a gamble. Full due diligence can be expensive and time-consuming. If fundamental red flags only emerge after substantial costs have been incurred, the decision to withdraw becomes far more difficult than it needs to be.

A more measured approach is to undertake preliminary due diligence at an early stage.

What is preliminary due diligence?

Preliminary due diligence is a focused, limited-scope review of a target school’s key assets, operations and potential liabilities. Rather than undertaking an exhaustive investigation across every aspect of the target’s affairs, it concentrates on the core areas most likely to reveal deal-breaking issues or confirm that the opportunity merits further consideration.

The objective is straightforward: to give the board, trustees or decision-makers enough information to decide whether to proceed to the next stage, typically the negotiation of heads of terms or a memorandum of understanding, without incurring the full cost, time and management burden of a comprehensive transaction process.

The benefits for acquirers

For a prospective acquirer, preliminary due diligence offers several clear advantages:

Cost control: a preliminary exercise costs significantly less than full due diligence. If the findings reveal fundamental concerns, the acquirer can step away before committing further time and money.

a preliminary exercise costs significantly less than full due diligence. If the findings reveal fundamental concerns, the acquirer can step away before committing further time and money. Early identification of red flags: publicly available information and local intelligence can only provide a limited picture. A structured preliminary review, such as title investigations to confirm ownership, the extent of the property and any restrictions, covenants or third-party rights, provides a more reliable basis for decision-making.

publicly available information and local intelligence can only provide a limited picture. A structured preliminary review, such as title investigations to confirm ownership, the extent of the property and any restrictions, covenants or third-party rights, provides a more reliable basis for decision-making. Good governance: boards have a duty to act prudently and often in compliance with both company and charity law. A preliminary due diligence report gives directors and trustees confidence that any decision to proceed or withdraw is properly informed, while also demonstrating sound governance.

boards have a duty to act prudently and often in compliance with both company and charity law. A preliminary due diligence report gives directors and trustees confidence that any decision to proceed or withdraw is properly informed, while also demonstrating sound governance. Strategic clarity: even where concerns arise or are already known, there may be compelling strategic or commercial reasons to explore an acquisition. Preliminary due diligence helps weigh those factors against the risks before significant time, effort and expense have been committed and before the transaction gathers momentum.

The benefits for sellers and smaller merging partners

Buyers are not the only parties who stand to gain. For the smaller target school or its proprietors, engaging constructively with a preliminary due diligence process can:

Reduce disruption: a limited exercise is far less intrusive than full due diligence, placing fewer demands on the target’s management team and causing less disruption to the day-to-day operation of the school.

a limited exercise is far less intrusive than full due diligence, placing fewer demands on the target’s management team and causing less disruption to the day-to-day operation of the school. Build trust early: a willingness to facilitate a proportionate review signals good faith and can set a positive tone for the broader transaction, should it progress further.

a willingness to facilitate a proportionate review signals good faith and can set a positive tone for the broader transaction, should it progress further. Avoid wasted effort: if the preliminary findings indicate that the parties are not well matched or a transaction is unlikely, both sides are spared the considerable burden of a protracted and expensive process that was unlikely to succeed.

What does it typically cover?

The scope of a preliminary due diligence exercise will depend on the acquirer’s priorities, but it commonly focuses on the areas most likely to influence the decision to proceed.

Taking safeguarding as an example, a preliminary review might examine safeguarding policies and procedures, any current, pending or potential issues or litigation, and any potentially damaging media reports or third-party investigations. It may also identify regulatory concerns or non-compliance that could create reputational risk for the acquirer if the transaction proceeds to completion.

The main output is an interim due diligence report that highlights key issues, red flags and other areas of concern for the board to consider. Where concerns are identified, further enquiries may still be required, but these can be targeted and proportionate, focusing on the true level of risk.

A proportionate first step

At a time when the sector is consolidating, resources are stretched and school closures remain a reality, preliminary due diligence offers a proportionate, cost-effective and timely way to test the viability of a potential transaction before committing to the full process. It protects both parties from unnecessary cost and disruption, supports robust decision-making and ensures that, if you move to the next stage, you do so with greater confidence.