SRA Intervention: Astute Dynamic Ltd

The Solicitors Regulation Authority has closed down the practice of Astute Dynamic Ltd, 126 East Ferry Road, London, E14 9FP and Docklands Business Centre, 10 Tiller Road, London, E14 8PX. This happened on 4 August 2026. Lester Aldridge is helping the SRA with the closure.

What happens now?

Astute Dynamic Ltd can no longer act for its clients. If you were a client, you would need to find a new solicitor. You can find a list of solicitors in England and Wales on the Law Society’s website.

What has happened to my file?

The files that were held at the offices of Astute Dynamic Ltd have been removed and are held by the Solicitors Regulation Authority. To find out how to recover your file, please see our Interventions page.

What has happened to the money Astute Dynamic Ltd was holding for me?

The bank accounts of Astute Dynamic Ltd have been frozen, and all monies which were held in those accounts have been transferred to the Solicitors Regulation Authority and are being held on behalf of clients. If you think the firm should have been holding money on your behalf, please see our SRA Interventions page.