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6 August 2026

Large-scale Consumer & Retail M&A Surges As Dealmakers Prioritise Transformative Carve-outs: H1 2026 Deal Trends

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AlixPartners' H1 2026 Global Consumer & Retail deal trends report examines a shifting M&A landscape where dealmakers prioritize strategic value over transaction volume. The analysis reveals how large-cap transactions and corporate carve-outs are reshaping the sector, with particular focus on Food & Beverage leadership and renewed lender confidence in consumer businesses as a hedge against tech volatility.
United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
James Cass,Graeme Smith,Andy Searle
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Our H1 2026 Global Consumer & Retail deal trends report reveals an ambitious, if focused, M&A landscape, as dealmakers deploy capital more selectively and chase value over volume.  

The headline story is scale. Total deal value increased to £130 billion in H1 2026, up 12% vs. H1 2025 – despite a lower volume of deals. This reflects a continuing trend toward large-cap transactions, fuelled by bold corporate portfolio realignment. The first half of the year saw a wave of consumer carve-outs – 24% ahead of H1 2025 – with headline deals including McCormick’s £33 billion acquisition of Unilever Foods and LVMH’s £630 million sale of Marc Jacobs.  

The Food & Beverage sector continues to lead the market, registering the largest total and average deal values. Apparel Retail saw a notable comeback, with the sharpest rise in deal activity year-on-year. While activity in Health & Beauty cooled, the sector continues to enjoy the strongest fundamentals – commanding the highest multiples, margins, and revenue growth.  

Underpinning this is a renewed appetite amongst lenders for consumer businesses – seen as a counterweight to volatility in tech and software – favouring resilient demand and strong cash-flow visibility.

Scan our full deal dashboard below, or access it as a PDF

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Authors
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James Cass
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Graeme Smith
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Christopher Lowe
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Andy Searle
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Matt Clark
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Azeem Ahmed
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