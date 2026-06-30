Why Family Businesses Must Plan For Director Incapacity

When a key director of a family business loses mental capacity, the legal and practical implications can create significant uncertainty at board level and within the family.

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While many family businesses plan carefully for succession, far fewer have considered what happens if a key director loses mental capacity.

While many family businesses plan carefully for succession, far fewer have considered what happens if a key director loses mental capacity.

What happens if a director loses capacity?

As a matter of law, a director who no longer has the mental capacity to make decisions cannot continue to discharge their duties.

However, the practical position is often less clear. Unless the company’s constitutional documents specifically address incapacity, there may be no straightforward mechanism to:

Remove the director

Appoint a replacement

Or transfer decision-making authority

For family businesses — where one individual may hold significant operational control — this can create uncertainty at board level and beyond.

Why family businesses are particularly exposed

The effects of incapacity can be more acute in a family business context.

This is often because:

Roles overlap across ownership, management and family leadership

Key decisions may rest with one or two individuals

Governance structures may have evolved informally over time

In these circumstances, incapacity can lead not only to operational challenges, but also to disagreement within the family as to how the situation should be managed.

Common gaps in existing structures

In many cases, gaps only become apparent when an issue arises.

Typical pressure points include:

Articles of association that do not deal adequately with director incapacity

Absence of lasting powers of attorney to enable decisions around shareholdings

Insufficient provisions to avoid board deadlock

Lack of clarity over who can act in urgent situations

For family businesses, these gaps can quickly translate into delays or an inability to act when decisions are time-sensitive.

Planning ahead: practical steps

Forward planning can significantly reduce the risks associated with incapacity.

Steps often include:

Reviewing the company’s articles of association to ensure they allow for removal or replacement of an incapacitated director

Putting in place lasting powers of attorney, particularly in relation to shareholdings and voting rights

Ensuring there are sufficient independent or non-family directors to maintain operational continuity

Documenting emergency decision-making processes at board level

Importantly, these measures should be considered alongside wider family governance and succession arrangements.

Aligning business continuity with family governance

For family businesses, incapacity planning is not solely a corporate issue.

It should sit alongside:

Succession planning

Family charters or governance frameworks

Ownership structures, including trusts

Taking a joined-up approach can help ensure that both the business and the family are protected, and that decision-making remains clear during periods of uncertainty.

A proportionate but essential exercise

Incapacity can be a difficult topic to address, particularly where it involves senior family members. However, approaching it as part of broader resilience planning, rather than a standalone issue, can make the process more constructive.

For family businesses, the objective is not to over-engineer solutions, but to ensure that if the unexpected happens, the business can continue to operate effectively and relationships within the family are preserved.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.