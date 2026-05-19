The 2026 Corporate Debt And Treasury Report – Navigating Persistent Uncertainty

This year's Corporate Debt and Treasury Survey was launched in early January, prior to the conflict in the Middle East, which has thrown global markets into turmoil. This was similar to the sequence of events last year where the survey was launched prior to so-called "Liberation Day".

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This year's Corporate Debt and Treasury Survey was launched in early January, prior to the conflict in the Middle East, which has thrown global markets into turmoil. This was similar to the sequence of events last year where the survey was launched prior to so-called "Liberation Day". The data derived from the survey, therefore, does not take into account the effects of the war and is representative of the respondents' then current views and intentions. However, interviewees in the follow up interviews conducted largely in late February and March reflected on the impact of the ongoing crisis in the Middle East on businesses and debt strategies which has provided valuable insight and colour to the treasury community's considerations and priorities for this year.

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