David Wilson And Leah Krishnarayan Discusses The AIM Reform Agenda In Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence

David highlights how the market has faced sustained pressure from declining IPO activity, increased regulatory burden and growing competition from private capital. From David’s perspective, these challenges have underscored the need to reposition AIM as a more competitive and clearly differentiated growth market, capable of attracting both UK and international companies.

For over 300 years, we have worked with individuals, businesses, trusts and organisations of all kinds to advise on legal issues. Consistently recognised in the Times’ Best Law Firms, we offer comprehensive legal solutions, including litigation, tax and estate planning, family, property, and business services, with a dedicated, partner-led team.

David and Leah's comments were published in Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence, 12 May 2026, and can be seen here.

David Wilson, Partner, and Leah Krishnarayan, Trainee Solicitor, in our Corporate and Commercial team, discuss the London Stock Exchange’s reform agenda for AIM.

David highlights how the market has faced sustained pressure from declining IPO activity, increased regulatory burden and growing competition from private capital. From David’s perspective, these challenges have underscored the need to reposition AIM as a more competitive and clearly differentiated growth market, capable of attracting both UK and international companies.

David highlights that the proposed reforms focus heavily on reducing complexity and cost for issuers, with a series of immediate rule changes already underway. These include increased flexibility around dual‑class share structures, a lighter approach to director remuneration oversight and streamlined requirements for transactions such as acquisitions and reverse takeovers. In his view, these steps are critical to improving efficiency and making AIM a more practical and attractive listing venue.

David also emphasises the importance of creating a more founder‑friendly environment. He notes that the shift towards a more flexible, “buyer beware” regulatory philosophy alongside enhanced fundraising and governance flexibility marks a deliberate move to align AIM with the needs of high‑growth and entrepreneurial businesses. This, he suggests, will help restore confidence in the market and better position it against competing sources of capital.

Finally, David points out that the reforms represent just the first stage of a broader transformation, with further consultations and rule changes expected through 2026. He concludes that while the success of the reforms will depend on market uptake, they signal a clear commitment to revitalising AIM and ensuring it remains a vital platform for growth companies and a meaningful contributor to the wider UK economy.

Read the full article on the Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence website, [external link].

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.