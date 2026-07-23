Why Value Sequencing Is Key To A Successful TSA Exit Plan

Transition service agreements (TSAs) are a core component of carve-outs. These agreements define and govern the services between sellers and buyers that enable operational separation by deal close.

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Transition service agreements (TSAs) are a core component of carve-outs. These agreements define and govern the services between sellers and buyers that enable operational separation by deal close. Whether acquiring a business to operate on its own or to merge with another, it’s critical that parties align their value creation strategy with their TSA exit strategy to seamlessly navigate the transition period.

Yet in many deals, TSA exit plans are built around operational constraints rather than the value story. We call this the “TSA Exit Trap.” The right question is not “What can we exit fastest?” but “What should we exit first to accelerate value creation?”

Our approach is called value sequencing: Building the TSA exit roadmap backward from the investment thesis rather than forward from entanglements and dependencies.

Value sequencing in action

The conventional TSA exit strategy focuses on separating from the existing business as quickly as possible. Sellers want out of the service-provider role; buyers want autonomy. They unplug the easiest pieces first, focusing on minimizing service cost and simplifying vendor complexity, while the investment thesis that justified the deal gets treated as a later problem.

But when the investment thesis relies on transformative changes, a speedy exit is the wrong instinct and can destroy value at scale. For example, in the carve-out of a $1B+ online retailer, the TSA exit plan focused on rapidly standing up back-office systems, while the value-creation plan hinged on organizational changes to marketing and CRM infrastructure. The result was a more than six-month delay in value realization. The opportunity cost was so significant that earlier value capture could have offset nearly all the other separation costs required to reach fully standalone operations.

There are valid reasons to exit TSA services quickly—such as high risk of service level disruption or inadequate flexibility from the provider to support reasonable, business critical changes during the service period—but those should be weighed against the value agenda, not drive it by default.

Other real factors and costs also need to be defined and weighed against potential benefits from the value-creation plan, such as TSA extension costs or escalating system license costs. Over-rotating to value creation without regard for other constraints can also destroy value; the right path is a balance rather than a default bias in either direction.

TSA exit planning is cross-functional in nature; stakeholders all have different priorities, so reaching alignment on the right TSA exit plan is a difficult task that requires strong collaboration. IT, for example, sequences exits around technical dependencies. Business functions cluster around process continuity. Legal manages compliance and liability risk. Finance watches for cost duplication. Each stakeholder is solving a real problem, but none of them is solving the right one.

Rather than migrating the easiest systems first, buyers should identify which systems sit directly in the path of the value-creation thesis and prioritize those migrations regardless of complexity. A business acquired to accelerate product innovation needs its R&D infrastructure independent before anything else. A business acquired for growth needs the CRM and commercial infrastructure freed from seller dependency before operational finance.

Common pitfalls and signs of success

We have learned across hundreds of complex carve-outs that there are four leading indicators a separation plan is falling into the TSA exit trap:

The TSA exit’s value creation dependencies are unclear. Roadmaps for TSA exit and value creation are separate rather than integrated. The TSA exit plan overprioritizes exit speed and underprioritizes accelerating value realization. Transition activities lack clear linkage back to the investment thesis.

Meanwhile, the companies that get the TSA exit right share one habit: They translate the investment thesis into operational sequencing criteria before the dependency mapping begins, not after. That requires IT, business, and deal leadership solving the same problem in the same room supported by a clear governance framework with defined ownership roles:

C-level executive sponsors who set clear value-creation targets and timelines, aligned with budgets. An integration or transition management office which owns the creation and execution of an integrated separation roadmap for value creation and the TSA exit. Functional workstream owners accountable for both business continuity AND delivery of value-creation benefits.

Each transaction needs a tailored TSA exit approach. Success demands acceptance that the order of migrations will differ for every deal, and tradeoffs between TSA cost, risk, and value capture must be balanced. Companies that build their exit plans with a value sequencing approach should be best positioned to avoid pitfalls while maximizing value.

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