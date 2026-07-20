Corporate Update – Our Latest Half-yearly Briefing On Developments In UK Corporate Law And Regulation

This half-yearly briefing consolidates major developments in UK corporate law and regulation from January to June 2026, covering company law, contract law, M&A, listing regime...

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The briefing covers developments in company law, contract law, M&A, the listing regime, capital markets, corporate reporting and ESG

We have published our latest half-yearly consolidated corporate update briefing which summarises the major developments in UK corporate law and regulation that have occurred over the last six months, that is from January to June 2026, and which are of relevance to UK listed companies.

The briefing is available here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.