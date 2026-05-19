Home Office Issues Statutory Guidance Clarifying Scope Of The Terrorism (Protection Of Premises) Act 2025

The Home Office has issued statutory guidance on the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025, commonly known as 'Martyn's Law,' which requires those responsible for premises and events to consider and prepare for terrorist attack risks.

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The Home Office has issued statutory guidance on the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025 (also known as 'Martyn's Law'). The Act, which is named after Martyn Hett, who was killed in the 2017 Manchester Arena attack, requires those responsible for premises and events to consider and prepare for the risk of a terrorist attack.

Although the Act will not come into force before at least April 2027, the new statutory guidance aims to enable those responsible for premises and events to determine whether they are within the scope of the Act and, if so, how to comply with their legal duties. It sets out qualifying premises, qualifying events, and the core legal requirements of the Act.

Charities should be aware that their premises may come within the remit of the Act, which covers any building which is wholly or mainly used for activities listed in Schedule 1 of the Act (including food and drink outlets, libraries, museums and galleries, places of worship, and educational establishments) at which 200 or more individuals can reasonably expected to present at the same time from time to time.

The Security Industry Authority has also launched a public consultation on draft section 12 statutory guidance for Martyn's Law, setting out how it intends to carry out its role as the Act's regulator. The consultation closes on 12 June 2026.

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