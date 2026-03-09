Public M&A UK - The Podcast Series

Our corporate team assesses the key trends and developments in the UK's fast-moving deal scene.

In our public M&A podcast series, we discuss themes, developments and topical issues we see on public M&A transactions in the UK.

Latest episode: Shareholder opposition on some recent takeovers by way of scheme

In this episode, we talk about a number of recent takeovers by way of scheme where the target shareholders have either voted the scheme down, or the vote has been very close.

We also look at what parties can do if it looks like the vote will be close.

Speakers: Antonia Kirkby, Knowledge Counsel and Robert Moore, Partner.

