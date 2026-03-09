Corporate Law Update: 28 February - 6 March

Supreme Court clarifies no limitation periods apply to unfair prejudice petitions

The Supreme Court has settled an area of uncertainty under UK law, clarifying that petitions for unfair prejudice under the Companies Act 2006 are not subject to statutory limitation periods.

Under the Limitation Act 1980, certain types of legal claim in the UK are barred after a stipulated period of time has passed. Normally, this is six years or 12 years, depending on the type of claim.

For some time, it had been assumed that no statutory limitation periods applied to unfair prejudice petitions. This meant that respondents to a petition have historically had to persuade the court to use its discretion not to award a remedy where a petitioner has delayed in bringing proceedings.

However, in THG plc v Zedra Trust Company (Jersey) Ltd [2024] EWCA Civ 158, the Court of Appeal held that statutory limitation periods do apply to unfair prejudice petitions, with a differing period depending on the type of remedy being sought. If the petitioner were seeking monetary relief, the court found the limitation period would be six years. Otherwise, it said, the period would be 12 years.

The Supreme Court has now reversed this decision, with a majority finding that no specific limitation period applies to unfair prejudice petitions after all.

The decision raises the possibility that a shareholder may be able to launch an unfair prejudice petition long after the behaviour being complained of took place. However, the court will be entitled to take any delay by a petition into account when deciding what relief and remedy, if any, to grant, and so aggrieved shareholders should not sit on their hands.

You can read more about the court's decision on limitation periods on unfair prejudice petitions in this separate piece by our colleagues.

Access the Supreme Court's decision on limitation periods on unfair prejudice decisions in THG plc v Zedra Trust Company (Jersey) Ltd [2026] UKSC 6

Updated statutory PSC guidance published

The Government has published updated statutory guidance for companies and for LLPs on the meaning of "significant influence or control" under the PSC regime. The new guidance follows drafts published in January 2026.

The purpose of the guidance is to assist with identifying when a person has significant control over a company under certain criteria.

The changes to the guidance are principally stylistic or technical to reflect recent changes made by the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023, including the abolition of "local" PSC registers.

Access the updated statutory guidance for companies on the meaning of "significant influence or control" under the PSC regime

Access the updated statutory guidance for limited liability partnerships (LLPs) on the meaning of "significant influence or control" under the PSC regime.

Other items