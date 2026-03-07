Partnership Announcement: ACM Europe Limited x TRAction

ACM Europe Limited has partnered with TRAction to streamline its MiFIR trade reporting obligations.

ACM Europe Limited, a global asset management company, has engaged TRAction, a well-known regulatory reporting specialist, to enhance the accuracy and compliance of its MiFIR (Markets in Financial Instruments Regulation) trade reporting processes.

The objective of this partnership is to support ACM Europe Limited's internal trade reporting framework through the use of TRAction's trade reporting solution. This collaboration is intended to reduce operational complexity, improve understanding of regulatory reporting obligations, and support ACM Europe Limited in maintaining its ongoing compliance with regulatory reporting requirements and industry standards.

Quinn Perrott, co-CEO at TRAction, commented:

"We are pleased to be supporting ACM Europe Limited with its MiFIR reporting requirements. This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering effective trade reporting solutions that simplify processes and support clients in meeting their ongoing regulatory obligations efficiently."

Edward Collins, CEO of ACM Europe Limited, commented:

"Partnering with TRAction strengthens our regulatory reporting capabilities and provides a reliable framework to meet our MiFIR obligations. TRAction's expertise and technology enhance our reporting processes while allowing our teams to allocate resources on providing tailored investment solutions and services for our clients."

About TRAction

TRActionis already a major provider of regulatory reporting solutions globally, with over 800 firms across Europe, the UK, Australia and Singapore already relying on its services.

TRAction is a full-service regulatory trade reporting business, with the following core services:

Data extraction and conversion to the trade repository format. On-boarding and submission of trades to an approved trade repository or Approved Reporting Mechanism (ARM), and Understanding the trade reporting rules and how they practically apply to firms.

About ACM Europe Limited

ACM Europe Limited is a global asset management firm serving clients ranging from individual investors to large institutions. Established in 2006, the company provides investment solutions designed to perform across different market environments.

With a flexible, all-cycle investment approach, ACM Europe Limited focuses on navigating volatile market conditions while managing risk and delivering consistent long-term outcomes for its clients worldwide. For more information, please visit www.ariacm.com.

